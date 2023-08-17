A property owner in Georgia was shocked enough after finding people illegally living in a home he owned, but he was outraged when the police arrested him instead of the criminal invaders.

According to the New York Post, in February home owner Tim Arko went to a house he owned in Decatur, Georgia, to look the place over after a renter vacated the premises, but when he walked in, there were squatters living in the home, one of whom waived a gun in Arko’s face.

“I just jumped the fence and ran. I didn’t know what else to do,” he told WSB-TV.

“I didn’t walk in on a family eating dinner. I walked in on weapons, a prostitute, a bunch of dogs in the back, my fence broken down,” Arko added.

Arko did what any straight-thinking American property owner would do. He called the police. But instead of arresting the people illegally living in his home, the police arrested Arko and astonishingly charged him for trespassing. The arrest was an outrageous example of what is wrong with the laws in this country.

“They told the police that I was a home invader and that it was their home. And so I ended up being arrested and detained,” Arko told the TV reporter.

Arko has now spent the last six months trying to get the law to toss these criminals off of his property. And during that time, two people have died from drug overdoses in the home, according to the Post.

The government not only failed to help him retake control of the home he owns, but officials also fined him for building code violations on a property he couldn’t even access.

Is the United States in deep trouble? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (44 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I feel like it’s very heavily weighted towards these trespassers and criminals, not people that got duped,” Arko added.

Arko was just told this month that an eviction order was finally issued and may be served sometime in September.

This growing problem could not be a more un-American act. The fact is, private property rights was one of the original rights that our American founders were concerned about protecting. They knew that if an American could not own and legally control his own home, then society could never expand and be stable. But in recent years, property owners have been losing their right to control their own properties in cities across the nation.

Sadly, stories like this are occurring more frequently as squatters discover that the law is so slow to confront them, they can sometimes get six months and even a year or more of free housing while officials dilly dally on evicting them.

Meanwhile, property owners are stuck paying all the bills — and are often faced with expensive costs once the squatters are finally removed.

Last year, a New York City councilwoman went viral for her toe-to-toe confrontation with an alleged pot-smoking squatter in her district.

Vickie Paladino, a Republican who won election to her seat in Queens by almost 7 points in 2021, according to Ballotpedia, posted a video of the encounter last August.

“There’s a known squatter house in my district at 20th Ave and 146th street in College Point. This morning I viewed the house and confronted the squatters personally,” she said in her social media post at the time. “This will not stand on my watch. Homeowners have rights and our neighborhoods deserve better.”

There’s a known squatter house in my district at 20th Ave and 146th street in College Point. This morning I viewed the house and confronted the squatters personally. This will not stand on my watch. Homeowners have rights and our neighborhoods deserve better. More action coming. pic.twitter.com/8Qtr6y5cnr — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) August 15, 2022

In another case, a soldier who returned to his Florida home from a deployment overseas found a man squatting in his house. But the squatter was so bold about his criminal activity that he called the police himself and claimed the homeowner was an intruder who shot at him.

As far back as 2018 a former student who stopped going to class at a New York college attempted to pull this squatting trick by refusing to vacate a college dorm room. The school took her to court to try and evict her and recover a huge fee for housing expenses, but the woman not only disputed the claims, she insisted she was allowed to continue living in the room while the lawsuit played out.

These squatters can be a serious problem, but one man in California found a way to deal with squatters in a home his family owned. Early this year, professional handyman Flash Shelton found squatters in a home that belonged to his late father. But he was able to get them to vacate the home without violence or the assistance of the police.

Shelton had his relatives designate him as a legal resident — but not owner — of the home. So he moved in right alongside the squatters and flipped the script, getting them to leave with their belongings in a short amount of time.

The Western Journal’s own Laura J. Wellington was also vexed by squatters in her home, and it took her more than six months to get the crooks tossed out.

Infuriatingly, many of these squatters are pros who move from one house to another living rent-free and rarely incurring legal expenses or serving jail time for their home invasions, property destruction, and theft — mostly because the laws have been written to protect them, not the property owners. This needs to change.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.