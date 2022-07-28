Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the latest prominent Democrat to decline to endorse President Joe Biden should he run for re-election in 2024 during an interview on Chris Cuomo’s podcast Thursday.

“If Joe Biden runs again and he is the Democratic nominee, depending on who the Republican nominee is, we will just have to wait and see,” Manchin said on “The Chris Cuomo Project,” according to WBOY-TV in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

“I am not predicting anything or how I would support or not support, or get involved or not. But I can tell you this, whoever the elected president is — Democrat, Republican, independent — every one of us should pray they succeed,” the senator said.

“I don’t think I have ever heard a sitting senator that is a member of a party not automatically say: ‘Oh yeah, the sitting president is in my party, I’m for them,’” Cuomo said in response.

Manchin dodged the question.

“Well, I don’t know what to tell you on that,” he said. “I’m always for the right person when they’re running.”







Manchin also doubted a Democrat could carry West Virginia.

“I believe that basically, the people will make a decision state by state,” he said.

Other Democrats have hesitated to endorse a potential Biden re-election bid in recent weeks.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri both dodged questions about endorsing Biden for a second term.

Manchin recently struck a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to back legislation to address prescription drug prices, address energy prices and combat climate change.

The senator did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

NewsNation announced on Tuesday that Cuomo, who was fired from CNN in December, would host a primetime show this fall.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.