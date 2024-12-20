For those of you surprised that there are individuals out there defending alleged United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson murderer Luigi Mangione, take a little bit of solace in this fact: Now that it’s a federal case, the death penalty is very much on the table for the alleged assassin.

As NPR reported Thursday, Mangione, the man who allegedly assassinated the health care executive in Manhattan on Dec. 9, will now be facing federal charges — something that means that he’ll be looking at the death penalty if he’s convicted.

New York state abolished the death penalty in 2004. However, if a case is being tried in federal court, federal laws take precedence.

“The federal charges against him include: one count of using a firearm to commit murder, which carries a maximum sentence of death or life in prison; one count of interstate stalking resulting in death; and one count of stalking through use of interstate facilities resulting in death (each carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison); and one count of discharging a firearm equipped with a silencer to commit a violent crime (which carries a sentence of 30 years to life in prison),” NPR noted.

NPR reported that Karen Friedman Agnifilo, the high-profile attorney representing the Ivy-league graduate, “said in court that she was caught off guard by the federal charges.”

However, she said that federal charges in addition to the charges placed upon him by the state of New York were an attempt to exaggerate the extent of what her client is accused of doing.

“The federal government’s reported decision to pile on top of an already overcharged first-degree murder and state terror case is highly unusual and raises serious constitutional and statutory double jeopardy concerns,” she said.

She added Mangione’s team was “ready to fight these charges in whatever court they are brought.”

Yes, well, there certainly are some charges. The reason that the feds are involved, firstly, is because Mangione traveled across state lines to track and assassinate Thompson, The New York Times reported.

“The federal complaint, which is dated Wednesday, accuses Mr. Mangione of traveling across state lines — from Atlanta to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York, where he arrived shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 24 — to stalk and ultimately kill Mr. Thompson, which would give the federal government jurisdiction to prosecute him,” the Times reported.

Edward Kim, the acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said that Mangione had come to New York City “all in a grossly misguided attempt to broadcast Mangione’s views across the country.”

“But this wasn’t a debate, it was murder,” he added.

During the federal court hearing, Agnifilo said this was a “highly unusual situation” and that there was “absolutely no mention that Mr. Mangione was going to be charged federally” when he previously appeared in court.

She said she was preparing for a state court case at 2 p.m. Thursday for Mangione’s arraignment, but then “I find out today all of a sudden we are here.” In federal court. Where the death sentence can be handed down.

Moreover, NPR talks of the notebook Mangione kept which might spark interest in the trial.

“The 10-page federal charging document unsealed Thursday also reveals new details about the events leading up to Thompson’s death. According to the complaint filed by FBI special agent Gary Cobb, Mangione was found in possession of a notebook that ‘contained several handwritten pages that express hostility towards the health insurance industry and wealthy executives in particular,'” NPR reported.

“In one notebook entry dated Aug. 15, 2024, the complaint says, writings described how ‘the details are finally coming together’ and ‘I’m glad – in a way – that I’ve procrastinated, bc [because] it allowed me to learn more about [acronym for Company-1].’ The notebook entry also stated that ‘the target is insurance’ because ‘it checks every box.'”

“In another entry corresponding to Oct. 22 — less than two months before the shooting happened on the morning of UnitedHealthcare’s investor conference that Thompson was reportedly scheduled to attend — the notebook read: ‘1.5 months. This investor conference is a true windfall . . . and – most importantly – the message becomes self-evident.’ The entry goes on to describe an intent to ‘wack’ the CEO of one of the insurance companies at its investor conference.”

If true — innocent until proven guilty and all — this is a madman who is being embraced by all of the worst factions of American society due to the conditions that political faction, roughly speaking, created.

The only good argument against the death penalty, if you believe in it, in this case, is that it makes Mangione a martyr — what he allegedly so desperately hopes to become.

However, if you believe in capital punishment and if the prosecution’s case is as strong as it sounds, I cannot think of a better candidate for the chamber or the chair, grim though the thought may be.

