'Parasites Had It Coming' - Alleged CEO Shooter's Manifesto Released

A document that outlines the thinking of Luigi Mangione, suspected of gunning down UnitedHeathcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, has been released.

The manifesto was published by Ken Klippenstein on his website.

A three-page hand-written document was in Mangione’s possession when he was arrested Monday in Altoona, Pennsylvania, according to Newsweek.

Selected quotes from the document that are found in what Klippenstein published appear in The New York Times and New York Post. Newsweek published a virtually identical version of the document.

“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone,” Mangione wrote.

He soon moved on to state his case.

“I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming,” he wrote.

“A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy?

“No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed them to get away with it,” he wrote. Newsweek’s version wrote out the word “allowed.”

Does the alleged shooter’s manifesto read like a left-wing document? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Mangione wrote that his arguments are part of a long-running chain of allegations.

“Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain,” he wrote.

He then set himself apart from the thinkers and writers.

Luigi Mangione shouts a message to the American people on his way to court: “This is completely unjust and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience.” pic.twitter.com/j93akrzPYS — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) December 10, 2024

“It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty,” he wrote.

Thompson’s murder has triggered a wave of support for his killer.

“People are legitimately actually pissed off at the health care industry, and there is some kind of support for vigilante justice,” said Tim Weninger, a computer science professor at Notre Dame and expert in social media and artificial intelligence, according to The New York Times. “It’s organic.”

Mangione, who is fighting his extradition from Pennsylvania to New York where he will face charges connected to Thompson’s murder, has made one public statement since his arrest.

“This is completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people,” he shouted to the media Tuesday as he was being led inside court for a hearing on his extradition.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.