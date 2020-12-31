New York City’s year-long issue with brazen, broad daylight attacks on its streets and sidewalks continued Tuesday when bicyclists attacked a man and woman driving in a luxury car in Manhattan, and one police officer is fed up.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a BMW sitting at a stoplight, when a gang of what appear to be teens use their bicycles, fists and feet to wish its occupants an unhappy new year. One of the attackers succeeded in shattering the car’s windshield.

NYC is magical this time of year. pic.twitter.com/vRchtTnmmj — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) December 30, 2020

According to the New York Post, the attack occurred at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and 21st Street at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It wasn’t clear from the video what, if anything, might have provoked the attack.

TRENDING: It Looks Like Ecoterrorists Hit Gas Lines in Coordinated Attack, Thousands Left with No Heat in Single-Digit Temps

But at this point, it is abundantly clear that daylight attacks in the Big Apple need no provocation. We’ve seen all year, since Democrats in the city turned on their own police force and threw out common sense, that brazen daylight crimes have increased dramatically.

A mother was stabbed while pushing her baby in a stroller this summer in the city. Other men, women, children and elderly citizens have similarly been attacked in broad daylight. The once-relatively safe city is now dealing with the reality that criminals are apparently no longer fearful of facing consequences for their actions.

One New York City police officer with knowledge of the car attack case is sick and tired of all the needless violence plaguing the city. The NYPD cop, who remained anonymous, told the Post he blames the city’s leadership for the attack this week.

“This was an animalistic attack in broad daylight,“ the officer said. The Post reported the people in the car were a man in his 30s and his mother, who was in her 70s. The man told the outlet they feared they were going to be killed.

Would you visit or live in New York City? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It shows how far the city has deteriorated and the politicians better get their heads out of the sand and start to deal with these problems before there is nothing left,” the anonymous NYPD officer added.

The cop said the department is investigating the incident and another one against a cab driver that occurred just after the video was taken. The same group of attackers who ambushed the BMW is suspected to have carried out the second attack.

But should the attackers be caught, could they even face a meaningful punishment? It’s difficult to ascertain, especially when you look at the standard set for criminals in New York throughout this year.

A state bail reform law passed last year is arguably to blame. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year signed a law that removed bail for roughly 400 crimes.

Those arrested for crimes such as “negligent homicide, aggravated assault on a child under 11 and selling drugs on or near school grounds” would be spared jail time in many cases, the Post reported.

RELATED: SJWs Take Over Tacoma Motel, Demand Free Housing, Suggest Defunding Police To Pay Bill

To make matters worse, Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was reported to have had plans to enable alleged criminals by bribing them with baseball game tickets and gift cards to go to court. Movie tickets were also to be offered.

The bail reform law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, and it has worked out about as well as expected. Some criminals no longer had reason to fear long stints in jail, and were arguably set to be rewarded with perks for getting into trouble.

Then came along the coronavirus pandemic, civil and racial unrest and eventually de Blasio’s targeting his city’s cops by partially defunding them and tying their hands behind their backs in some instances.

Now, New York City is a shadow of its former self, and is beginning to look a lot like it did during the crime wave that began in the late 1960s.

Even before the 2020 mayhem, New York City’s Sergeants Benevolent Association, the city’s largest police union, called de Blasio outline and declared “war” on him and his policies after a gunman attacked a police station in February.

“Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on!” the SBA tweeted.

Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on! https://t.co/XyruPraM9T — SBA (@SBANYPD) February 9, 2020

Then came June’s riots and other crime sprees, which saw de Blasio cut $1.5 billion from the NYPD budget. Attacks such as the one that occurred Tuesday are now sadly predictable. One city bail bondsman actually foresaw the city’s current issues as early as last November.

“We’re going to have a major public safety issue on our hands,” a man named Ira Judelson told WLNY-TV last year. “It’s basically like going to school without a principal, without guidance counselors, without teachers and let students be in school and say ‘fend for yourself.’”

That climate has come to pass, and the situation is apparently so bad that driving a BMW through an affluent neighborhood is enough to get you targeted by a mob in the middle of what should have been a work and school day.

Of course, thanks to New York’s Democratic leadership, there aren’t many people going to work these days.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.