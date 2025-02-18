Man's Home Raided After He Calls Politician 'Idiot,' Later Learns Politician Was Behind the Raid

Recent events have shown that President Donald Trump now faces a conundrum not of his own making.

On one hand, the United States can no longer maintain alliances with tyrannical European governments. On the other hand, for reasons unfathomable since 1945, the U.S. might also have an interest in keeping Germany weak.

Monday on the social media platform X, prominent AI expert and entrepreneur Dr. Eli David called attention to an incident that occurred in November when German police raided the home of a man who insulted German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck online.

“Somone mocked Habeck by calling him a ‘moron.’ His home was raided and his laptop confiscated,” David wrote.

The AI expert also characterized Habeck as the man “leading the fight against free speech in Germany.”

This is Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is leading the fight against free speech in Germany 🇩🇪 German police have raided tens of houses recently because of memes posted online. Somone mocked Habeck by calling him a “moron.” His home was raided and his laptop confiscated. pic.twitter.com/gb1BAAQ3RU — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 17, 2025

According to the Associated Press, Habeck, a member of the environmentalist Greens Party who also serves as Germany’s economy and climate minister, “has drawn mixed reviews” for his performance in government. In Sunday’s upcoming election, voters will choose between Habeck and three other candidates to determine Germany’s next chancellor.

If they choose Habeck, they will choose a tyrant, for David had the story correct, though he confused one detail.

In November, police raided the home of a man suspected of insulting the vice chancellor online, per the Financial Times.=

The 64-year-old suspect — one chafes at the use of that word — allegedly called Habeck an “idiot” (not “moron”) on X. Bavarian-based lawyers for the vice-chancellor later filed a criminal complaint. Incredibly, German law punishes online insults by imposing sentences of up to a year in prison.

Germany’s seemingly sudden drift toward totalitarianism has come into sharp focus since late last week.

On Friday at the Munich Security Conference, Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a speech for the ages when he highlighted a series of European transgressions against free speech and freedom of conscience — all in plain view of Europe’s tyrannical leaders who had little choice but to sit in the audience and listen as the vice president shoved America’s First Amendment principles into their smug faces.

Needless to say, they did not react well.

On Sunday, CBS News’ Margaret Brennan enlisted herself on the side of the tyrants when, during an interview with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, she made the jaw-dropping assertion that free speech in Nazi Germany caused the Holocaust.

Then, on Sunday evening, CBS’ once-formidable “60 Minutes” sank to a new low even for that discredited program.

In a segment that ought to have signaled the network’s final collapse as a news outlet, CBS propagandist Sharyn Alfonsi smiled and laughed during a fawning interview with three German prosecutors — including one whose deceptively non-threatening appearance resembled that of Third Reich propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels — as the trio of state-backed thugs described pre-dawn police raids against people who posted unacceptable speech online.

Meanwhile, “60 Minutes” cameras embedded with German police chronicled the Gestapo-like tactics.

No one, least of all a trained historian, should throw around such words lightly. After all, references to Goebbels and the Gestapo have always belonged only to the age of actual Nazi terror.

Moreover, modern leftists and other enemies of Trump have drained words like “Nazi” and “fascist” of all power. They have so often hurled those epithets at the president, his surrogates, and his supporters that the words now strike the sensible listener as little more than background noise.

Still, while acknowledging the need to avoid hyperbole, one cannot escape the unsettling conclusion.

In short, Trump’s enemies at home and abroad have projected their own deep-rooted authoritarianism onto the president and his supporters.

While that general conclusion does not strike the attentive American patriot as fresh news — we all lived through the COVID era, after all — the recent spotlight on Germany has brought that conclusion home with a force that few other developments could match.

Think about the language and the images it conjures. Habeck, a free speech-hating tyrant, hopes to serve as chancellor. His lawyers hailed from Bavaria, the adopted German home of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

Such references, normally reserved for histories of humankind’s darkest era, seem surreal in a modern news commentary. They belong here, however, because neither Habeck’s behavior nor that of the European tyrants at Munich differs in principle from the behavior of the historical Nazis.

That, of course, leaves Trump in a difficult spot.

After all, at no point since World War II have Americans had more convincing reasons to abandon European ingrates, withdraw from NATO, and leave those free speech-hating tyrants to deal with their own problems, including the Russia-Ukraine War that they and the criminal administration of former President Joe Biden worked so hard to prolong.

On the other hand, does anyone really want to see a man like Habeck leading a resurgent Germany?

