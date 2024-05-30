Report: NATO Meeting to Discuss Allowing Ukraine to Attack Targets Inside Russia

Should Ukraine be allowed to use long-range weapons supplied by France, the United States and other NATO countries to strike enemy targets inside Russian territory?

That’s the question hanging over NATO talks this week, as both France and the U.S. have hinted that the longstanding policy prohibiting such attacks should be changed.

Ostensibly, NATO leaders are meeting this week to work out the details of a “package of support” prior to the July NATO summit in Washington, according to France 24, a publicly funded French news network.

Ukraine has been “pressing” allies for permission to attack targets inside Russia, France 24 reported, which has to some degree enjoyed protection of its forces by launching long-range attacks from inside its own country, making weapons off-limits to counter-attacks.

Both the U.S. and Germany have remained firm about not giving Ukraine such permission out of fear of being more deeply involved against Russia in the war, the outlet said.

Russia, however, already considers NATO to be engaged in the war, according to a Wednesday article from The New York Times.

“NATO is flirting with military rhetoric and falling into military ecstasy,” Dmitry Peskov, whom the Times described as “the Kremlin’s top spokesman,” told the paper.

“Asked if the Western alliance was nearing a direct confrontation with Russia, he said: ‘They are not getting close; they are in it,'” the Times reported.

That may be why some NATO countries have recently been hinting at an openness to allowing their weapons to be used against targets inside Russia for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine began.

Should Ukraine be allowed to use U.S. weapons to attack Russia? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has recently said “repeatedly” that NATO needed to reconsider the limits member states had put upon Ukraine’s ability to take the battle to Russian forces, France 24 noted.

The outlet wrote that French President Emmanuel Macron also said recently that Ukraine “should be allowed to ‘neutralise’ bases in Russia used to launch strikes.”

“If we tell (the Ukrainians) you do not have the right to reach the point from which the missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are delivering weapons to you, but you cannot defend yourself,” Macron said late Tuesday during a state visit to Germany, according to The Associated Press.

And in a Wednesday piece, Politico reported that two “senior Biden administration officials” had hinted recently that American policy toward Kyiv’s use of NATO weapons might soon change.

One of those senior officials was Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told reporters that Biden’s Ukraine policy had always been “to adapt as the conditions have changed, as the battlefield has changed, as what Russia does has changed.”

“We’ve adapted and adjusted, too, and we’ll continue to do that,” he added, according to Politico.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby made a similar comment shortly thereafter, insisting that “no change” had yet been made to U.S. policy while also arguing that the administration’s “support to Ukraine has evolved appropriately.”

Seth G. Jones, a former U.S. military official who leads the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told the Times that Ukraine attacking targets inside Russia was similar to the U.S. and its allies attacking infrastructure inside Germany and Japan during World War II.

He also called concerns of Russian escalation of the conflict “overblown.”

“There has not been blowback against other NATO countries, such as the U.K., whose weapons Ukraine is using to strike targets in Russia,” Jones told the Times. “And Putin’s threats of escalations since the war began have been hollow.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.