Share
Lifestyle

Man's Love of Dogs Leads to Crazy Idea for 50th Birthday Celebration

 By Amanda Thomason  December 10, 2021 at 7:34am
Share

Plenty of people celebrate their birthday by basking in a day of activities that revolve around them. And there’s nothing wrong with taking a day to yourself and enjoying your favorite things — but some people’s favorite thing to do is to give back.

Alex Johns from Cincinnati was getting ready for his 50th birthday, and he had a very unique celebration in mind.

“You may already know that I will be turning 50 in December,” he wrote on a Facebook fundraiser page. “With any upcoming milestone birthday, I take the time to reflect, set new goals, and have a little fun as well.”

One of his first goals, which he said was inspired by his grandfather, was to play golf in all 50 states before his 50th birthday — and he managed to do it.

He wanted to do more, though, and his attention was focused on a cause that was near and dear to his heart: shelter dogs.

Trending:
Man Makes Shocking Admission Just Before Being Put to Death

“You probably know by now that I love dogs more than people,” Johns’ fundraiser page continued. “This is why I volunteer to walk dogs weekly at Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society with two of my three sisters… only because the third sister does not live in town.



“Not only do I get to hang out with dogs, but I can be a voice for those that cannot speak and help these animals on their adoption journey. Walking a shelter dog allows them to exercise, teaches them skills that many look for in a potential adoption and helps them build upon trust in people that they may have lost… not to mention what it does for me.

“I have found great joy out of this work and want to give back to an organization that has given so much.”

Johns decided that on Dec. 6, he’d set out to walk 50 dogs from the Humane Society. What could be a better birthday treat when you “love dogs more than people”?

He used it as a fundraiser, asking friends to forego a birthday present and give to the cause instead. A team of realtors also pledged to match up to $5,000 in donations.

“It’s a blast, I love this,” Johns told WLWT-TV. “This is the reward right here.”

As the day wore on, Alex started to wear out — but he completed his goal, and ended up raising a substantial amount of money.

Related:
After Stray Dog Saves Family from Fire, Owners Recognize Him from Viral Post

“We cannot thank Alex … enough for putting on this fundraiser, which has nearly raised $12,000 for Cincinnati Animal CARE and got 50 dogs walked today!” the shelter posted on Facebook.



The fundraiser is being left up until mid-December so that anyone interested can still donate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Man's Love of Dogs Leads to Crazy Idea for 50th Birthday Celebration
4-Bedroom Home in England Sitting Atop This Secret
Meals on Wheels Driver Saves Elderly Man After Finding Him Lying on the Floor
Woman's 'Worst Nightmare' Unfolds While Hanging Christmas Lights Outside of Her Own Home
Man Accidentally Burns Down His Million-Dollar Home Fighting Snake Infestation
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!