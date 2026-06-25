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Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media upon arrival at al-Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi on June 23, 2026, on the first stop of a tour of Gulf states aimed at showing solidarity with key allies hit hard by the Middle East war.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media upon arrival at al-Bateen Executive Airport in Abu Dhabi on June 23, 2026, on the first stop of a tour of Gulf states aimed at showing solidarity with key allies hit hard by the Middle East war. (Eric Lee - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Marco Rubio Warns Iran's Strait of Hormuz Scheme Could 'Spread Throughout the World Like a Contagion'

 By Joe Saunders  June 25, 2026 at 3:14pm
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Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday warned that an Iranian scheme to collect money from shipping that uses the Strait of Hormuz would amount to a “contagion” that would endanger global navigation.

Rubio was in Bahrain — the headquarters of the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet — on the same day the Iranian military attacked a cargo vessel transiting the strait.

In his speech, Rubio stressed that accepting the ability of Iran — or any nation — to exert extortionate control over international shipping would violate a “foundational principle” of freedom of the seas.

“The Straits of Hormuz are international waters,” Rubio told members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to a State Department transcript. “International waterways do not belong to any nation-state. This is a foundational principle in the world today, without which the world would be in total chaos.”

Rubio said accepting that Iran could charge a toll for ships using the strait would “spread throughout the world like a contagion.”

Are you worried Iran will try to shut down the strait again?

“And then we’re going to have chaos,” he said. “So that is not acceptable.”

And such a situation won’t be part of any deal the U.S. reaches with Iran, he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Red Sea, and global oil markets beyond, is a chokepoint for oil tankers leaving the Persian Gulf.

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Iran has used its position on the north side of the strait to threaten shipping through the gulf, which has caused a large part of the rise in global oil prices since the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran began on Feb. 28.

Thursday’s attack on a Singapore-flagged vessel reinforced the danger of that threat.

Two weeks ago, the Islamic Republic proposed charging “fees” for shipping through the strait, The New York Times reported.

While noting that “tolls” would be illegal under international law, the newspaper explained that “fees” — money in exchange for services rendered — could be legal.

The report noted that Iran did not explain what services would be rendered. (Presumably, they would include not targeting paying customers with missiles from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.)

Rubio had no time for word games during his Bahrain speech.

“You can call it a ‘toll,’ you can call it a ‘fee,’” he said. “Whatever you want to call it, it’s a game of semantics.”

“The reality of it is that no country on Earth has a right to charge for the use of international waterways,” he continued.

“And that will never be an acceptable condition of any deal,” he said. “The president has been fundamentally clear about that.”

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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