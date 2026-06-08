Israel Strikes Inside Iran After 'Fanatical Regime' Targets Residential Areas with Missiles

Revenge roared to life in the Middle East Monday as Israel fired back at Iran after the latter attacked northern Israel with multiple missiles.

Although President Donald Trump had urged restraint, Israel struck military targets and a petrochemical plant, according to the Times of Israel.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, Iran has launched 24 ballistic missiles at Israel since Sunday night.

Iran fired 11 ballistic missiles at Israel today. Each one of those missiles can level an entire neighborhood and kill hundreds. No self-respecting country in the world would tolerate such an attack, and neither will Israel. Israel is now targeting Iranian surface-to-surface… — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) June 8, 2026

Iran said that the attack was to rebuke Israel for its attacks on the terrorist group Hezbollah near Beirut in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces said that Israel attacked “several infrastructure sites at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, in southwestern Iran.”

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🎥FIRST FOOTAGE: Watch IDF strikes targeting aerial defense systems in Iran, which housed missiles intended to target aircraft. pic.twitter.com/7pWhnOuSGV — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 8, 2026

“These facilities were used by the armed forces of the Iranian terror regime to produce and export raw materials for weapons production. The targeted infrastructure produced unique materials that serve as critical components for the development of ballistic missiles,” the IDF posted.

The IDF also said it conducted a “large-scale strike on strategic defense systems belonging to the Iranian terror regime.”

In the shelter now. Hearing loud booms overhead. Hopefully it’s the interception. Another day we live under threat of crazed Iranian regime. — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2026

“Recently, defense systems were deployed across Iran to restore the regime’s capabilities degraded during Operation Roaring Lion. The strike led to the dismantling of these systems,” the IDF said, referring to its attack on Iran in February in partnership with the United States.

The attack did not end hostilities.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen fired two ballistic missiles toward Israel, the

Times of Israel reported.

One did not make the journey; the other was intercepted.

My neighbor sent this moments ago. Source of the overhead explosion. pic.twitter.com/36ziLccziD — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2026

Four houses in a West Bank town were damaged by an Iranian missile on Monday, according to the Jerusalem Post.

No injuries were reported.

“The incident ended in a great miracle,” Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said, “but it illustrates the urgent need to strengthen protection in the communities.”

Iran said it has stopped its attacks for now, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

If Israel’s “aggression and evils continue, much more severe and crushing measures will be on the way,” the IRGC said.

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