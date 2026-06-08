Share
News
Israeli soldiers walk near a roadside fence in the occupied West Bank on June 5, 2026.
Israeli soldiers walk near a roadside fence in the occupied West Bank on June 5, 2026. (MOSAB SHAWER - Middle East Images - AFP / Getty Images)

Israel Strikes Inside Iran After 'Fanatical Regime' Targets Residential Areas with Missiles

 By Jack Davis  June 8, 2026 at 6:11am
Share

Revenge roared to life in the Middle East Monday as Israel fired back at Iran after the latter attacked northern Israel with multiple missiles.

Although President Donald Trump had urged restraint, Israel struck military targets and a petrochemical plant, according to the Times of Israel.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, Iran has launched 24 ballistic missiles at Israel since Sunday night.

Iran said that the attack was to rebuke Israel for its attacks on the terrorist group Hezbollah near Beirut in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces said that Israel attacked “several infrastructure sites at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, in southwestern Iran.”

Do you think the White House can bring about a peaceful solution to ongoing hostilities in the region?

“These facilities were used by the armed forces of the Iranian terror regime to produce and export raw materials for weapons production. The targeted infrastructure produced unique materials that serve as critical components for the development of ballistic missiles,” the IDF posted.

The IDF also said it conducted a “large-scale strike on strategic defense systems belonging to the Iranian terror regime.”

Related:
Major Defense Contractor Unveils New Tech to Stop Drone Swarms

“Recently, defense systems were deployed across Iran to restore the regime’s capabilities degraded during Operation Roaring Lion. The strike led to the dismantling of these systems,” the IDF said, referring to its attack on Iran in February in partnership with the United States.

The attack did not end hostilities.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen fired two ballistic missiles toward Israel, the

Times of Israel reported.

One did not make the journey; the other was intercepted.

Four houses in a West Bank town were damaged by an Iranian missile on Monday, according to the Jerusalem Post.

No injuries were reported.

“The incident ended in a great miracle,” Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan said, “but it illustrates the urgent need to strengthen protection in the communities.”

Iran said it has stopped its attacks for now, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

If Israel’s “aggression and evils continue, much more severe and crushing measures will be on the way,” the IRGC said.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Israel Strikes Inside Iran After 'Fanatical Regime' Targets Residential Areas with Missiles
US Forces Shoot Down Iranian Missiles Targeting Gulf Neighbors
Erika Kirk Shows Incredible Poise, Class After Heckler Screams Vile Insult
Trump Admin Eliminating Animal Testing in EPA, Shifting to New Options That Are Faster and More Accurate
Vance Enrages Starmer with His Condemnation of the Police Response to Henry Nowak's Murder
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation