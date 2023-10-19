A U.S. Marine was killed in an incident Wednesday night at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Base officials said the death was a homicide and that a second Marine was being held on suspicion of involvement in the incident, according to CBS.

Base officials were sparing with details, other than announcing that the incident took place Wednesday evening in a barracks room.

The base said the suspect was arrested at about 10:15 p.m. Details about how the Marine died were not provided.

Neither the suspect nor the victim was named, according to CNN.

The base said that more information would be released at a later time.

Camp Lejeune is home to the II Marine Expeditionary Force and covers about 240 square miles.

The Wednesday incident came two days before a major base training exercise known as Exercise Urgent Response that the base said “provides an opportunity for tenant commands to develop and exercise emergency security procedures.”

In 2021, one Marine was wounded in an accidental shooting at the base.

A post by San Diego Military Defense said homicides are not uncommon at military bases.

“According to media reports, there were 30 shootings and other violent episodes on American military installations since the 2009 Fort Hood attack. An F.B.I. study found that 27 people were killed and 43 people were wounded in five shootings on military properties between 2010 and 2013,” the site said in a 2021 post. The Fort Hood attack resulted in the deaths of one civilian and 12 soldiers.

The site said that “most of the shootings have … personal reasons.”

In July, Camp Lejeune was in the news after three Marines were found dead in a car a few miles from the base, according to Newsweek.

Lance Corporals Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, Merax C. Dockery, 23, Ivan R. Garcia, 23, died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

“How were the Marines exposed to carbon monoxide? The carbon monoxide came from the vehicle,” Sgt. Chester Ward, a representative of the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, told Military.com.

“I can’t say if any modifications caused the carbon monoxide leak. However, it is most likely the vehicle had a malfunction somewhere for it to leak,” he said.

