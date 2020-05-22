SECTIONS
News
Print

Suspect in Shooting at Texas Military Base Identified as FBI Declares Incident 'Terrorism-Related'

By Erin Coates
Published May 22, 2020 at 9:01am
Print

The Thursday morning shooting at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is being treated as an act of terrorism, according to FBI officials.

“We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism-related,” FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said in a Thursday media conference.

At about 6:15 a.m., security forces responded to an active shooter at the Texas base, and he was quickly neutralized.

FBI agents confirmed that the shooter had been shot at the scene.

TRENDING: Obama Portrait Will Never Hang in Trump's WH, According to Reports

“The subject is deceased, the scene is still being processed,” Greeves said.

Although the agency declined to identify the shooter, two law enforcement sources familiar with the ongoing investigation identified him as a 20-year-old man named Adam Alsahli, according to CNN.

A preliminary investigation identified him as a U.S. resident born in Syria who is likely a supporter of Salafi-jihadist ideology, one of the sources said.

Do you think air bases need to have better security measures for situations like this?

He reportedly drove to the base’s north gate, shot a female security officer wearing body armor in the chest and then began shooting before he was fatally shot by naval security forces.

Officials told The Associated Press that the security officer was able to roll over and hit a switch to raise a barrier and prevent Alsahli from getting further on the base.

She has since been discharged from the hospital, where she was treated for minor injuries.

In a tweet Thursday evening, the FBI said they “are not ruling out any possible motives [for the shooting] and continue to investigate all leads.”

RELATED: Popular Show 'Rick and Morty' Makes Controversial 9/11 Joke, Sparks Polarizing Response

“We are asking anyone with any information about today’s shooting to please call 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

Greeves said in the media conference that there might be a second suspect still at large in the community.

“We may have a potential second related person of interest at large in the community,” she said.

“But we would encourage the public to remain calm, and if you see something, say something.”

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi has supported pilot training and operations since 1941, according to its website.

The Corpus Christi Army Depot, the primary aviation depot maintenance for Department of Defense rotary-wing aircraft, is also located on the base.

Greeves said that investigation is ongoing and that the FBI is “working diligently with our state, local and federal partners on this investigation, which is fluid and evolving.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Suspect in Shooting at Texas Military Base Identified as FBI Declares Incident 'Terrorism-Related'
Senate Confirms Rep Ratcliffe as Next Director of National Intelligence
US Orders 300 Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine
Active Shooter Sends US Naval Air Station Into Lockdown
New Study Casts Doubt on Beijing's Narrative, Finds Virus Was 'Pre-Adapted to Human Transmission'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×