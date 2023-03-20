Parler Share
Marine Veteran Hits Back with Force After Terrorist Shoots Him in the Head

 By Kate Anderson  March 20, 2023 at 7:14am
A former U.S. Marine was seriously wounded Sunday after a Palestinian terrorist shot at his car with his family inside, according to The Times of Israel.

David Stern, a former Marine and weapons instructor, was driving in the West Bank with his wife and children Sunday when a Palestinian man began shooting at the car.

Stern was shot in the head but managed to shoot the gunman, who was later apprehended by the Israeli Defense Forces, according to the outlet.

Stern’s wife was also taken to the hospital for treatment for “traumatic shock” but she and the children were otherwise uninjured.

The attack occurred in the same area where two Israeli brothers were killed several weeks prior.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed Sunday that the attack had injured an American citizen in a tweet.

“I can confirm that a U.S. citizen was injured in the shooting attack near Huwara today,” Nides said. “Prayers for a speedy recovery and for calm to prevail.”


Stern’s attack is the second in which a U.S. citizen has been injured or killed by Palestinian terrorists in the last three weeks.

On Feb. 27, an American-Israeli man was shot in his car by multiple terrorists and later died from his injuries in the hospital.

President Joe Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone Sunday about the president’s concerns regarding tensions in the area, Israel’s judicial reform, and “tensions and violence” in the West Bank, according to a public statement from the White House.

“The President reinforced the need for all sides to take urgent, collaborative steps to enhance security coordination, condemn all acts of terrorism, and maintain the viability of a two-state solution,” the statement read.

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

