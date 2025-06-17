Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to Tucker Carlson's Defense After Trump Lobs a Harsh Insult

It’s no secret that Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson are two of the biggest public supporters of the MAGA movement and President Donald Trump.

So why all the discord among the three lately?

It really comes down to two major things: Iran and never-ending wars.

To wit, Israel — a major American ally — is currently in conflict with Iran over the latter’s steadfast refusal to abandon its nuclear enrichment programs.

From most indications, the battle has thus far been lopsided in Israel’s favor (though Iran has certainly gotten it’s shots in), but the specter of United States involvement looms large.

Israel openly welcomes U.S. aid in the fight with Iran, while Iran is reportedly desperate to keep American forces out of the fight.

And America’s potential participation appears to be at the heart of the issue afflicting some of MAGA’s biggest names.

On Friday, Carlson came out against any sort of American military participation in the Middle East, a stance he has frequently taken in the past:

The real divide isn’t between people who support Israel and people who support Iran or the Palestinians. The real divide is between those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers. Who are the warmongers? They would… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2025

“The real divide is between those who casually encourage violence, and those who seek to prevent it — between warmongers and peacemakers,” Carlson posted.

Carlson’s post specifically made a point to note that these “warmongers” were in the ear of Trump, while not criticizing the president himself.

That, was apparently not good enough for Trump, who took to Truth social on Monday to lambaste Carlson’s stance:

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.16.25 07:18 PM EST pic.twitter.com/yIARJ0aK7g — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 16, 2025

“Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that, ‘IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!’” Trump wrote.

That post prompted a retort from Greene, who took to X to post a rare critique of Trump:

Tucker Carlson is one of my favorite people. He fiercely loves his wife, children, and our country. Since being fired by the neocon network Fox News, he has more popularity and viewers than ever before. He unapologetically believes the same things I do. That if we don’t fight… pic.twitter.com/tRxHdYp2bV — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 17, 2025

“Tucker Carlson is one of my favorite people,” Greene posted. “He fiercely loves his wife, children, and our country. Since being fired by the neocon network Fox News, he has more popularity and viewers than ever before.

“He unapologetically believes the same things I do. That if we don’t fight for our own country and our own people then we will no longer have a country for our children and our grandchildren.

“And foreign wars/intervention/regime change put America last, kill innocent people, are making us broke, and will ultimately lead to our destruction.

“That’s not kooky. That’s what millions of Americans voted for. It’s what we believe is America First.”

That last line from Greene appears to be a direct rebuke of a second Trump Truth post on Monday:

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.16.25 07:24 PM EST pic.twitter.com/XIJv4H5oiT — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) June 16, 2025

“AMERICA FIRST means many GREAT things, including the fact that, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” Trump posted.

The president added: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

