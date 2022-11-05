Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Paul Pelosi Should've Been a Gun Owner and Shot His Attacker'

One conservative offered security advice to Paul Pelosi after the San Francisco resident was attacked in a home invasion last week.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested that the 82-year-old Pelosi could’ve used a gun to defend himself.

“Paul Pelosi should’ve been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” Greene said at a Trump rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, according to The Hill.

Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked just like many Americans are every single day in Joe Biden’s America. pic.twitter.com/H045frqzHc — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 3, 2022

The Georgia firebrand called out the media for covering the attack on the husband of the speaker of the House while ignoring the impacts of crime affecting average Americans.

“Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked just like many Americans are every single day in Joe Biden’s America,” Greene tweeted.

Public information on the alleged attacker, David DePape, suggests he is a mentally ill conspiracy theorist with a variety of extreme beliefs from both the right and the left.

One thing is certain, though: DePape doesn’t fit the definition of a “mega MAGA” political fanatic — not by a long shot. But that hasn’t stopped Democrats and the media from blaming the attack on Republicans.

“Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged-out illegal alien that should’ve been deported,” Greene said of the home invasion.

Reports suggest that the Pelosis’ home was under the surveillance of the U.S. Capitol Police when DePape infiltrated the property. But apparently, no one was watching the security footage when the intruder entered the residence, potentially delaying a police response.

Regardless, the average American doesn’t have the luxury of a federal police agency keeping watch when a deranged drug user breaks into their home. It’s up to them to ensure their own safety. That’s where the Second Amendment comes in.

Getting authorization to possess a gun in California isn’t exactly easy, however.

Legal California gun owners must pass a written gun safety test, get a gun safety device, and view a safe handling demonstration, according to Cross Armory. And getting a concealed carry permit is a whole different matter, entirely.

Needless to say, no one in their right mind wants to see an 82-year-old man brutalized by a drug-addled thug, regardless of their partisan affiliation or the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Becoming the victim of a violent crime often motivates the unarmed to consider the merits of firearms ownership. Perhaps Pelosi will take a new look at his Second Amendment rights.

