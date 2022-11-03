Illegal Immigrant Charged with Pelosi Attack Faces Possible Deportation, Biden Admin Says

The illegal immigrant charged with attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, could now be facing deportation back to Canada.

After entering the Pelosis’ San Francisco home on Friday, David DePape allegedly assaulted the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Pelosi is recovering after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries, according to The Washington Post.

DePape was arrested and hit with charges including assault, attempted kidnapping and attempted murder.

It has since been discovered that the 42-year-old DePape has been living in the U.S. illegally. Now, immigration officials may be seeking to deport him, The Post reported based on information from the Department of Homeland Security.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer on Canadian national David DePape with San Francisco County Jail, Nov. 1, following his Oct. 28 arrest,” DHS said in an email, according to the Post.

When an illegal immigrant is arrested whom ICE intends to take into custody, the agency requests via a detainer that local law enforcement notify ICE before releasing the illegal immigrant, CNN explained.

“The detainer is unlikely to affect DePape’s case since deportations often happen after criminal cases are resolved. But after conviction and prison sentence, the US normally would seek deportation,” the outlet reported.

DePape has been in the U.S. illegally for over a decade, according to records of his entry.

According to his family members, DePape grew up in Powell River, British Columbia, Global News reported.

In March 2008, DePape entered the U.S. legally at San Ysidro, a port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border connecting Tijuana to San Diego County, the Post reported.

Typically, Canadians are allowed in the U.S. for up to six months if they are visiting for pleasure and don’t need an official visa.

It is unclear whether DePape had a visa. But he seemingly added about 13 years to his stay.

However, California is a “sanctuary state” for illegal immigrants.

“Current law, known as the California Values Act, prevents law enforcement agencies [from notifying] federal authorities about the release of an undocumented immigrant from jail,” KCRA-TV reported in April.

This would naturally complicate ICE’s efforts to detain DePape, but as the Post noted, there are exceptions to the California law depending on an individual’s criminal record.

Meanwhile, the Post also reported that Canadian officials are aware of the situation and working with other officials involved.

DePape is still in custody. On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to the state charges he faces, according to CNN.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.