Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens Speaker Mike Johnson with Ouster in Scathing Letter, Cites 'Total Surrender' to Democrats

Firebrand Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia on Tuesday picked up where she left off before the House’s Easter recess with a full-throated attack on Speaker Mike Johnson.

In late March, Greene filed a motion to vacate, which would topple Johnson from the post he assumed in October after House Republicans removed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On Tuesday, she sent a bristling memo to fellow Republicans outlining her reasons why Johnson has failed the GOP.

“I will not tolerate our elected Republican Speaker Mike Johnson serving the Democrats and the Biden administration and helping them achieve their policies that are destroying our country,” Greene said, according to The Hill.

“He is throwing our own razor-thin majority into chaos by not serving his own GOP conference that elected him,” she continued.

“With so much at stake for our future and the future of our children, I will not tolerate this type of Republican ‘leadership,’” she said.

“This has been a complete and total surrender to, if not complete and total lockstep with, the Democrats’ agenda that has angered our Republican base so much and given them very little reason to vote for a Republican House majority.”

Greene has not said when she plans to act on her motion, but the memo appeared to be a warning of what would happen if Johnson brings a bill for aid to Ukraine to the floor as he has said he would.

“The Republican Speaker should not be executing the Democrat’s agenda,” she posted on X.

The New York Times reported that Greene’s memo said that since becoming speaker, Johnson has abandoned Republican priorities to get along with Democrats.

“If these actions by the leader of our conference continue, then we are not a Republican Party — we are a uniparty that is hellbent on remaining on the path of self-inflicted destruction,” she wrote.

“I will neither support nor take part in any of that, and neither will the people we represent,” she wrote.

“Fully funding abortion, the trans agenda, the climate agenda, foreign wars and Biden’s border crisis is not ‘ensuring liberty, opportunity and security for all Americans,’” Greene wrote, referencing Johnson’s priorities when he became speaker.

She criticized Johnson for not cutting funding for Department of Justice Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who is overseeing charges against former President Donald Trump related to election interference and mishandling classified documents.

Greene said those prosecutions are a “death sentence” for Trump, adding “They want him dead, and our power of appropriations could have stopped it, but Speaker Johnson didn’t even try.”

“Mike Johnson is publicly saying funding Ukraine is now his top priority when less than seven months ago he was against it,” Greene wrote. “The American people disagree — they believe our border is the only border worth fighting a war over, and I agree with them.”

“Even with our razor-thin Republican majority, we could have at least secured the border, with it being the No. 1 issue in the country and being the issue that is causing Biden to lose in poll after poll,” Greene wrote. “Nothing says shooting within our own tent like a Republican speaker of the House who makes his rank-and-file members vote to fund full-term abortion in order to pay our military soldiers.”

During a Monday town hall in Georgia, Greene made no apology for her confrontational approach, according to Newsweek.

“We have had bitter battles with one another. But I want you to know anyone who serves in leadership in America should be prepared to battle for what is right … fight it out with one another … find common ground … hold on and do what is right, to do what our voters sent us to do,” she said.

“But that has not happened this congress. As a matter of fact, our Republican House majority has failed completely, and I have had enough of it,” she said.

