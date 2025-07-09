Marjorie Taylor Greene Vows to Strip Key Defense Bill So No More Provisions Go to Israel

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, is calling for $500 million in aid to Israel to be stricken from a defense appropriations bill making its way through Congress.

Greene posted her opposition to the funding on Facebook in a post she said had “a sprinkle of a slight rant and sarcasm delivered on a bed of raw truth.”

Greene said that in addition to cutting the money to support Israel, she wants to cut $500 million for the “Taiwan Security Initiative” and $500 million for Jordan. She also wants to eliminate $15 million for “HIV prevention educational activities” and another roughly $118 million that funds “Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid.”

In her post, Greene wrote, “I love our military. I think Pete Hegseth is doing an amazing job as Secretary of DoD. We couldn’t have a better President and Commander in Chief.”

But, she said, no more money needs to flow overseas when it should be supporting America.

“The U.S. State Department already gives Nuclear armed Israel over $3 Billion every single year. Nuclear armed Israel has nearly decimated Hamas in Gaza all by themselves. And we just successfully bombed Iran’s and wiped out Iran’s nuclear program for Nuclear armed Israel,” she wrote.

Greene said that with Jordan getting $1.6 billion from the State Department and Taiwan getting $300 million plus $2 billion in a foreign aid bill passed last year, those nations do not need helpings of $500 million apiece.

“And I’m sorry and no offense to anyone, but the American people should not be spending $15 Million for HIV prevention educational activities in African nations. If everyone doesn’t know the activities they need to stop doing to prevent getting AIDS by now, well I don’t know what to tell you,” she wrote.

“Mainly, it’s not America’s financial responsibility to do that and the people getting rich off this need to get funding elsewhere. Call the rich philanthropists! The American people are broke!” she wrote.

Greene said shipping $118 million to support overseas disasters comes as America funds its way out of its own problems, noting, “And not a peep from all our great foreign friends trying to throw money at us for the devastated families in Texas from the July 4th flood.”

“Over it!! We have a drug and mental health crisis and rent, bills and especially insurance is unaffordable for too many hardworking Americans to be sending extra millions and billions to foreign countries for foreign causes to foreign people,” she said.

Greene, who has waded into controversy on the subject of foreign aid before, said to her likely critics, “Not giving another additional $500 Million to Nuclear armed Israel will not make us all anti-Semitic. Or Isolationist.”

She also noted dismissively that claims China will attack Taiwan have been an annual staple of comments she has heard for five years in Washington.

“We should focus on our own manufacturing and stop being overly dependent on countries like Taiwan so we don’t have to pay to defend them,” she wrote.

“The American people who are sick of paying for everyone else’s stuff thank you for your attention to this matter,” she wrote.

In comments made Wednesday on Steve Bannon’s “WarRoom” podcast, Greene said the defense budget is “for the defense of the United States of America and our borders,” according to Mediaite.

In reference to the HIV prevention funding, she said, “If people don’t understand what’s causing AIDS, then they’re on their own.”

As noted by The Hill, the Trump administration has been strongly pro-Israel. This week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave Trump a copy of the letter Netanyahu sent nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

My thoughts on bombing Iran. I don’t know anyone in America who has been the victim of a crime or killed by Iran, but I know many people who have been victims of crime committed by criminal illegal aliens or MURDERED by Cartel and Chinese fentanyl/drugs. Almost everyone in our… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 22, 2025

However, Greene has made it clear she opposes most foreign aid.

“I’m sick of funding foreign aid and foreign countries and foreign everything. I want to fund American interests and issues,” she posted last month on X.

