Marjorie Taylor Greene Digs Her Heels In: 'Trump Is Not a King' ... 'MAGA Is Not a Cult'

She’s not backing down.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has long been one of the most vocal MAGA voices opposing America’s involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Even if she has to oppose President Donald Trump, Greene has made clear where she stands on the matter — America First means American interests come before those of foreign allies, at least according to Greene.

The Georgia lawmaker has dealt with quite a bit of blowback from her stance on the matter, especially from the pro-Israel wing of MAGA.

(Fox News’ Mark Levin, for instance, has been in a deeply personal war of words with Greene over this issue.)

Amid that pushback — or perhaps in spite of it — Greene isn’t backing down from her position.

In fact, she’s so beholden to that position that she took to X to dig her heels in and be surprisingly critical of Trump — a man she has typically supported unabashedly — and the “Make America Great Again” movement.

“Trump is not a king, he is our elected President, and I support him, even when I occasionally disagree with him,” Greene posted Wednesday morning. “I’m an American and having my own opinion and the freedom to speak it is the most American way.

“MAGA is not a cult, it’s a populist political movement, filled with a wide range of diversity of Americans that desperately wants the government to prioritize the American people, our country, and our problems.

“If MAGA can’t hold it together on an occasional disagreement then MAGA will lose its power.”

“Currently the establishment has wrapped themselves in MAGA like a costume, speaking our language and infiltrating our movement, and is waiting to take back control,” Greene continued. “But they can’t yet because we still have our champion, Trump, to rally around and beat the establishment back.

“But in just a few years that will no longer be the case.

“That is a harsh reality coming and those are going to be very difficult shoes to fill, which will lead to disappointment for many.

“I have always taken a hard stance against America going into foreign wars and regime change and forcing the American military to do it and the American people to pay for it.

“To me it’s the most hypocritical thing in the world for America to do while we are $37 trillion in debt, with mountains of problems facing our own people that we never solve, and while Americans on our homeland are not being killed, by the current foreign bad guy, whomever they tell us that is on tv, war after war after war.

“And I’ve discovered this hard stance is something that has united Republicans and Democrats from all over the country.

“My office is being flooded with phone calls from not only Republicans but also many Democrats thanking me for taking a stand against U.S. involvement in Israel’s war against Iran.”

As if to hammer home that MAGA is not a monolith, Greene ended her post by also criticizing a different Trump pet project, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Greene — after failing to properly read the full text of the bill — has come out against the OBBB (despite initially voting “yes” on it) due to the bill’s restrictions on a state’s rights to regulate artificial intelligence.

“My point is, both parties are failing the American people in many ways,” Greene concluded. “And it’s because both political parties always put special interests, foreign countries/wars, and their own grip on power above the American people and the future of our country.

“Moving forward there must be a better way to serve Americans and save our children’s future.

“We should not be divided on that.”

