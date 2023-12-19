Mark Zuckerberg Engaging in 'End of the World' Prep in Hawaii: Report

It appears Mark Zuckerberg may be preparing for the end of civilization as we know it.

An investigation by Wired magazine found that the Meta CEO is spending a cool $270 million on an underground bunker in Hawaii.

The article detailed how Zuckerberg, who has a net worth of $124 billion, is building himself a 1,400-acre compound with at least 30 bedrooms and bathrooms.

“The property, known as Koolau Ranch, will, according to planning documents, include a 5,000-square-foot underground shelter, have its own energy and food supplies, and, when coupled with land purchase prices, will cost in excess of $270 million.”

Wired also found the project shows no regard for the views of the local population, while Zuckerberg has been forced to leverage his most powerful connections in order to bulldoze his plans through.

“According to evidence reviewed by WIRED, the project has relied on legal maneuvering and political networking, and at times, sources believe, it has shown disregard for the local public,” the outlet reported.

“All the while, Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan continue to build one of the most expensive properties in the world,” it continued.

The project has also been shrouded in secrecy, raising questions about what Zuckerberg’s real motivations are for building the compound.

“Nobody working on this project is allowed to talk about what they’re building,” the investigation explained. “Almost anyone who passes compound security — from carpenters to electricians to painters to security guards — is bound by a strict nondisclosure agreement, according to several workers involved in the project.

“And, they say, these agreements aren’t a formality,” they continued. “Multiple workers claim they saw or heard about colleagues removed from the project for posting about it on social media.”

“Different construction crews within the site are assigned to separate projects and workers are forbidden from speaking with other crews about their work, sources say.”

According to Wired, Zuckerberg has already used the compound as a location for various corporate events, indicating he may just want to use it as his holiday home.

Yet if Zuckerberg’s plan is to have an escape option in the event of a nuclear war, Hawaii may not be as safe as he thinks.

In the case of a nuclear conflict with North Korea, it is possible that the communist regime would target the islands rather than the west coast due to its closer proximity in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

In 2019, the people of Hawaii received mobile alerts warning of an imminent missile strike, with the accompanying message: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

Fortunately, the warning turned out to be a false alarm.

