Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg appears to be in the doghouse over his latest hobby.

Zuckerberg revealed on his Instagram story Wednesday that his wife, Priscilla Chan, isn’t happy that he decided to plop a full-sized MMA octagon ring in the backyard of their home.

According to the New York Post, it isn’t clear which of their 10 homes the two were feuding about. The locations include California and Hawaii.

Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp messages that began with the Meta CEO asking Chan, “Did you see the Octagon I put in the backyard?”

“Yes, I saw it,” Chan bluntly said.

Zuckerberg replied, “It looks awesome.”

But his love of the new backyard addition was not shared by his spouse. “Mark” is all Chan responded to Zuckerberg.

“We have plenty of yard space!” he added.

Which caused Chan to eventually state the reason she did not share her husband’s excitement over the MMA ring.

“I have been working on that grass for two years.”

And that’s when Zuckerberg asked his Instagram followers for help — to “keep the octagon” or to “save the grass.”

Individuals took to X, previously known as Twitter, to give a variety of opinions on the subject:

But the majority of comments dealt with a potential showdown between two social media titans — Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk.

The two billionaires have been going back and forth since June 20, when Musk wrote on Twitter, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Zuckerberg responded with “Send Me Location” in reference to where a fight would happen.

Musk quipped back with “Vegas Octagon” and said he has a special move called “The Walrus,” where he would “just lie on top of [his] opponent & do nothing.”

