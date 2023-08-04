Share
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, arrive at the seventh annual Breakthrough Prize science ceremony at the NASA Ames Research Center in 2018 in Mountain View, California.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, arrive at the seventh annual Breakthrough Prize science ceremony at the NASA Ames Research Center in 2018 in Mountain View, California. (Peter Barreras / Invision / AP)

Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Tired of His MMA Obsession After What He Built in Backyard

 By Maire Clayton  August 4, 2023 at 7:59am
Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg appears to be in the doghouse over his latest hobby.

Zuckerberg revealed on his Instagram story Wednesday that his wife, Priscilla Chan, isn’t happy that he decided to plop a full-sized MMA octagon ring in the backyard of their home.

According to the New York Post, it isn’t clear which of their 10 homes the two were feuding about. The locations include California and Hawaii.

Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp messages that began with the Meta CEO asking Chan, “Did you see the Octagon I put in the backyard?”

“Yes, I saw it,” Chan bluntly said.

Zuckerberg replied, “It looks awesome.”


But his love of the new backyard addition was not shared by his spouse. “Mark” is all Chan responded to Zuckerberg.

“We have plenty of yard space!” he added.

Did you know Zuckerberg is an MMA fan?

Which caused Chan to eventually state the reason she did not share her husband’s excitement over the MMA ring.

“I have been working on that grass for two years.”

And that’s when Zuckerberg asked his Instagram followers for help — to “keep the octagon” or to “save the grass.”

Individuals took to X, previously known as Twitter, to give a variety of opinions on the subject:

But the majority of comments dealt with a potential showdown between two social media titans — Zuckerberg and X owner Elon Musk.


The two billionaires have been going back and forth since June 20, when Musk wrote on Twitter, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Zuckerberg responded with “Send Me Location” in reference to where a fight would happen.

Musk quipped back with “Vegas Octagon” and said he has a special move called “The Walrus,” where he would “just lie on top of [his] opponent & do nothing.”

Conversation