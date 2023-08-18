Share
Bud Light, made by Anheuser-Busch, sits on a store shelf in Miami on July 27.
Commentary
(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Market Analyst Gives Bud Light Horrible News About Future: 'No Recovery'

 By Peter Partoll  August 18, 2023 at 4:31am
Things just keep getting worse for Bud Light.

It has now been four months since the Anheuser-Busch InBev beer brand partnered with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney for a promo that generated a massive backlash from its existing customer base.

The backlash resulted in the dismissal of the executives who were responsible and a massive drop in sales and revenue that even the Fourth of July holiday could not stop.

Despite Bud Light’s desperate efforts to get people to move on from the controversy and stop boycotting the brand, the conservative boycott shows no sign of abating.

On Wednesday, RBC Capital Markets analyst James Jones said Bud Light’s prospects for the immediate future are grim.

Fulton County Prosecutor Could Face Trial of Her Own, Lawmaker Fires His Own Shot at DA

“We assume no recovery in Bud Light [this year],” Jones said, according to Yahoo Finance.

Other analysts also have commented that trends in the market indicate Bud Light remains a toxic brand to many Americans.

“Recent data continues to show that tracked channels reached a point of stabilization at significantly lower levels for Anheuser-Busch InBev than pre-controversy,” Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein wrote in a note, Yahoo reported Tuesday.

This statement came in a report that said Nielsen data showed Bud Light sales tanked 26.5 percent in the week ending Aug. 5, which was worse than the 25.9 percent drop for the period ending June 17.

Will Bud Light ever recover?

In short, there seems to be no sign of any sort of recovery for Bud Light.

The continuing sales struggles are bad news for Anheuser-Busch, and the situation stinks for any workers whose jobs are potentially on the line.

But there is no denying that the company brought this upon itself.

Bud Light had an existing loyal customer base, but its leaders chose to disregard that by throwing in their lot with a woke influencer whom most people just find really obnoxious.

Worse, in explaining their reasoning for doing so, they decided to insult their existing customers, essentially ensuring that they never return to Bud Light ever again.

Christian Business Becomes Target of Woke Mob: 'They Want ... Our Doors Shut'

Brands might want to think carefully about this before deciding to embrace transgenderism or other parts of the woke agenda.

If they do not want to become the next Bud Light, they will take the consumer into account before making such a decision.

Truth and Accuracy

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




