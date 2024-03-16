Share
Marvel-DC Superhero Universe Alternative Hits Sky-High Sales, Breaks $1 Million in One Day

 By Michael Austin  March 16, 2024 at 4:26am
As a former Marvel Comics fan, this writer can faithfully report that the company has taken a turn for the worse over the last decade — and a rather dramatic turn at that.

For both of the big two comic publishers — Marvel and DC — what was once a sandbox filled with wish fulfillment and outside-the-box storytelling is now nothing more than yet another mindless entertainment industry full of soul-sucking, detached-from-reality, corporatized businesses where personal agendas consistently trump good (or even just logical) storytelling.

That’s why the prospect of Eric July’s Rippaverse — a newcomer to comics that seeks to create a superhero universe full of characters much like the big two — is so enticing. It promises a return to the good old days of peak superhero storytelling.

July, a savvy entrepreneur who found success in politics, music and other industries throughout his career, decided enough was enough.

A long-time comic fan himself, July launched the Rippaverse in 2022 in order to bring comics back (or, dare I say, Make Comics Great Again — the libertarian July may or may not appreciate that pun!).

Well, if the Rippaverse’s success is of any indication, it’s not just July and this writer who crave an agenda-free comic book alternative

July has managed to recruit comic greats such as writer Chuck Dixon to work on Rippaverse books and, so far, the company has maintained a wildly successful trajectory.

On Monday, July’s company launched its fourth major title — “Yaira #1” — via preorder campaign.

The comic is written by Jen and Sylvia Soska, writers known for working in the indie horror scene as well as from writing Marvel books such as “Black Widow.”

Within 24 hours, the campaign netted a hefty $1 million.

As of Friday, the campaign raked in nearly $1.2 million and has sold well over 14,000 copies.

Even the signed variant covers were in very hot demand.

According to the campaign’s landing page, the story of the book — a 90-page graphic novel — follows the titular character, a super powered femme fatale with a mysterious past.

July’s three previous Rippaverse campaigns also all passed the $1 million mark — though “Yaira #1” was the first to do so within 24 hours.

Preorder campaigns for issues #1 and #2 of “ISOM,” written by July, brought in a respective $3.7 million and $2.3 million respectively.

The company’s third book, written by Dixon, “Alphacore #1” netted an impressive $1.3 million in a campaign that sold well over 20,000 copies.

Stay tuned to the Rippaverse as it continues to grow — July and company are just getting started.

