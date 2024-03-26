'Mass Casualty Event' Declared After Major Baltimore Bridge Collapses, Recovery Efforts Underway
What was described as a “mass casualty event” unfolded early Tuesday morning after a ship collision caused the spectacular collapse of a major bridge in Baltimore.
According to WBAL-TV, the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River collapsed about 1:30 a.m., sending at least seven vehicles plummeting into the water.
“This is an unthinkable tragedy,” Mayor Brandon Scott told reporters at a 6 a.m. news conference, according to the New York Post, as video of the collapse shocked viewers around social media.
“Never would you think that you could see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” Scott said.
CBS News reported that the bridge was struck by an outgoing container vessel. At least one of the vehicles that went into the water was a tractor-trailer.
According to WBAL, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said two people had been rescued from the water. One was in serious condition, the other declined treatment.
At least seven people were considered unaccounted for, Wallace said.
“We’ll be guided by our guide teams,” he said at the news conference, according to WBAL. “This water is current-influenced, so right now, we think the current is coming in, so we have to take a lot of factors in play.”
Kevin Cartwright, communications chief for the Baltimore City Fire Department, called the incident a “developing mass casualty event,” the Post reported.
“This is a dire emergency,” he said, according to WBAL.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency, the station reported.
There was no indication the incident was intentional, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, according to WBAL.
According to the Post, the ship that struck the bridge was a Singapore-flagged vessel headed to Sri Lanka.
The 1.6-mile bridge, part of Interstate 695, was started in 1972 and completed in 1977, according to The New York Times.
