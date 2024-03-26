'Mass Casualty Event' Declared After Major Baltimore Bridge Collapses, Recovery Efforts Underway

What was described as a “mass casualty event” unfolded early Tuesday morning after a ship collision caused the spectacular collapse of a major bridge in Baltimore.

According to WBAL-TV, the Francis Scott Key Bridge over the Patapsco River collapsed about 1:30 a.m., sending at least seven vehicles plummeting into the water.

“This is an unthinkable tragedy,” Mayor Brandon Scott told reporters at a 6 a.m. news conference, according to the New York Post, as video of the collapse shocked viewers around social media.

“Never would you think that you could see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie,” Scott said.

#BREAKING: video showing cargo ship colliding with Frances Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore earlier this morning.

Officials confirm rescue efforts are underway. All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge.@wjz pic.twitter.com/kgstV4OPLb — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) March 26, 2024

CBS News reported that the bridge was struck by an outgoing container vessel. At least one of the vehicles that went into the water was a tractor-trailer.

The Baltimore bridge collapse is a “mass casualty event” and a “multi-agency rescue and recovery [is] now underway,” @NicoleSganga reports. The Baltimore Fire Dept. Chief said an estimated 20 people plunged into the water. pic.twitter.com/0LfsolbRl4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2024

According to WBAL, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said two people had been rescued from the water. One was in serious condition, the other declined treatment.

At least seven people were considered unaccounted for, Wallace said.

“We’ll be guided by our guide teams,” he said at the news conference, according to WBAL. “This water is current-influenced, so right now, we think the current is coming in, so we have to take a lot of factors in play.”

Kevin Cartwright, communications chief for the Baltimore City Fire Department, called the incident a “developing mass casualty event,” the Post reported.

“This is a dire emergency,” he said, according to WBAL.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency, the station reported.

There was no indication the incident was intentional, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said, according to WBAL.

According to the Post, the ship that struck the bridge was a Singapore-flagged vessel headed to Sri Lanka.

Another pic of this catastrophic tragedy. This is another shot of the cargo ship that has slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Pic sent to me from a first responder. Truly heartbreaking. Hope to have more views as the sun comes up. Send prayers 🙏🏾🇺🇸#francisscottkeybridge pic.twitter.com/5Xhw0d74dY — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) March 26, 2024

The 1.6-mile bridge, part of Interstate 695, was started in 1972 and completed in 1977, according to The New York Times.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.