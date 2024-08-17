Share
Commentary

Mass Deportations Begin in Deep Blue 'Sanctuary State'

 By Samuel Short and    August 17, 2024 at 11:22am
Blue states pandered ad nauseum about their status as “sanctuary states” for illegal immigrants, but only since President Joe Biden’s administration have we seen their rhetoric materialize into reality as floods of illegals storm into them.

While the most immediate victims of lax immigration policies are the good people of Texas, those who championed the cause are feeling the impact of their words as Lone Star State Gov. Greg Abbott continues to mitigate Biden’s border disaster by obliging these blue areas and busing illegals right to them.

Now, left to actually answer for their support of this cause, places like Massachusetts are deciding that, yes, illegal immigration is a massive problem that should be dealt with through deportations.

WFTX reported on Monday that 2024 is shaping up to have a new high number of deportation cases in that state.

For the 2024 Fiscal Year, that number sits at forty-four thousand.

Data indicate that number is on track to reach fifty-nine thousand. The 2023 Fiscal Year saw fifty-four thousand.

Immigrants’ Rights & Human Trafficking Program at Boston University School of Law’s Sarah Sherman-Stokes indicated in her remarks this isn’t a number that’s keeping up with the reality faced in Massachusetts.

The state has over 150,000 cases bogging down the immigration courts in a backlog.

2023 proved how inadequately equipped Massachusetts was to deal with problems of illegal immigration.

That year, Gov. Maura Healey called up the national guard to deal with what she called an “emergency.”

“Massachusetts is in a state of emergency, and we need all hands-on deck to meet this moment and ensure families have access to safe shelter and basic services.” This was in response to six thousand families coming into the state.

Adjutant general of the Massachusetts National Guard, Maj. Gen. Gary W. Keefe called the problem an “ongoing housing crisis” his guardsmen were dealing with.

Call it whatever you want, but the Biden administration‘s border policies – if you can even call them policies – are a disaster.

Deportation is the only logical solution.

Abbott’s administration deserves endless gratitude for actually forcing the left to face the consequences of their actions.

Illegal immigration can no longer be an avenue for moral posturing as liberals sit comfortably several states removed from the issues Texans face.

The best way to make blue states and their voter base wake up to the problem is to actually bring it to their doorstep.

Massachusetts now knows conservatives aren’t so crazy after all when we talk about a border wall and stern immigration policies.

 

 

Samuel Short
