Share
News

Massive Crowd Protests Socialist Brazilian President Lula Over Targeting Trump Ally, Israel Stance

 By Jack Davis  February 25, 2024 at 4:59pm
Share

A thunderous crowd protested in Brazil Sunday against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and in support of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro carried an Israeli flag as he arrived as a way to show his opposition to Lula’s comparison of Israel’s attack in Gaza to the Holocaust, according to France 24.

Bolsonaro had called for the Sao Paulo protest amid allegations he plotted to stage a coup in 2022 after he lost power to Lula in an election.

He said the demonstration would be a “peaceful rally in defense of the democratic rule of law.”

Trending:
3 People Taken Into Custody After Nursing Student Found Dead on University Campus

Bolsonaro is a populist leader who has been compared to former U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Reuters.

However, his passport has been taken away as the investigation into alleged coup plotting moves forward.

Bolsonaro on Sunday denied all of the allegations against him and said he was being “persecuted.”

Are you in support of the protest?

He also called for amnesty against those arrested in rioting that took place on Jan. 8, 2023, after Lula took power.

“A coup is putting tanks on the streets, weapons, conspiracy. That did not happen in Brazil,” Bolsonaro said.

“What I want is pacification. To erase the past and find a way for us to live in peace,” he said.

Bolsonaro attacked Lula’s recent remarks attacking Israel as “criminal.”

Earlier this month, Lula launched a diplomatic rift with Israel by rebuking Israel that he delivered at the African Union Summit, according to The New York Times.

Related:
Brazil's Dispute with Israel Grows as It Recalls Ambassador; President Lula No Longer Welcome There

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in other historical moments,” he said, before adding, “it did exist when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the comments “shameful” and said Lula “crossed a red line,” according to the Times of Israel.

The goal of the rally Sunday appeared to be to show Bolsonaro still holds political clout, Reuters said.

“He is not dead, he is competitive and there can be no injustice,” Congressman Marco Feliciano, who belongs to Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party.

Bolsonaro made a visit to the Trump White House in 2019.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this 

only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

 

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Massive Crowd Protests Socialist Brazilian President Lula Over Targeting Trump Ally, Israel Stance
System That Helped Anti-Trump Senator, Democrat to Win in Red State May Be Coming to an End Soon
Top Duke Basketball Player Injured After Opposing Fans Storm the Court
Sprawling Cattle Barn Complex Engulfed by Inferno, Nothing Expected to Be Salvageable
Laken Riley's Suspected Killer Was Arrested and Let Go in NYC, According to Wife
See more...

Conversation