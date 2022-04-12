'Massive Police Response' at NYC Subway Station - Multiple People Shot, Explosive Devices Located

Chaos and carnage reigned supreme at a New York City subway station Tuesday morning after what police believe may have been a shooting followed by the detonation of what may have been a smoke bomb.

Thirteen people were taken to local hospitals, including five who suffered gunshot wounds, according to CNN.

WNYW-TV reported six people were shot.

According to CBS News, a smoke bomb was detonated at the scene. The person responsible for the shooting escaped.

The incident took place at about 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.

The New York Police Department’s bomb squad was on the scene.

CNN says “according to a preliminary report that a male suspect, possibly wearing a gas mask, and an orange construction vest fled the scene to some sort of unknown location” following an attack on a Brooklyn subway station that’s left multiple shot and a smoke device detonated pic.twitter.com/acOnaRijID — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 12, 2022

A subway rider the Post identified as Clair said she “lost count” of the rounds fired.

“There was like, lots of them. I don’t even know how many,” she said.

She said she saw a man wearing an orange vest and gas mask drop “some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top.”

“I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn’t like pay too much attention. You know? You’ve got the orange on,” she said, referring to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Breaking News: Several people were shot on a Brooklyn subway platform during the Tuesday morning commuter rush, officials said. The attack occurred at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park. https://t.co/NiP843NRwx — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 12, 2022

CNN reported that “several undetonated devices” were found at the subway stop.

Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC, said she heard shots, according to the Gothamist.

BREAKING: Multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, the city fire department said. A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor station. Further details were not immediately available. https://t.co/RyGtLyxckm — The Associated Press (@AP) April 12, 2022

“People were pounding and looking behind them, running, trying to get on to the train,” Fonda said. “The door locked between cars and the people behind us, there were a lot of loud pops and there was smoke in the other car.”

“The entire train station was filled with smoke. There was blood everywhere,” the Gothamist quoted a rider named Joana as saying. “Everybody’s just running out because they thought they were next.”

