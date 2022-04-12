Share
New York Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough on Tuesday morning.
New York Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough on Tuesday morning. (John Minchillo / AP)

'Massive Police Response' at NYC Subway Station - Multiple People Shot, Explosive Devices Located

 By Jack Davis  April 12, 2022 at 7:14am
Chaos and carnage reigned supreme at a New York City subway station Tuesday morning after what police believe may have been a shooting followed by the detonation of what may have been a smoke bomb.

Thirteen people were taken to local hospitals, including five who suffered gunshot wounds, according to CNN.

WNYW-TV reported six people were shot.

According to CBS News, a smoke bomb was detonated at the scene. The person responsible for the shooting escaped.

The incident took place at about 8:30 a.m. at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.

The New York Police Department’s bomb squad was on the scene.

A subway rider the Post identified as Clair said she “lost count” of the rounds fired.

“There was like, lots of them. I don’t even know how many,” she said.

She said she saw a man wearing an orange vest and gas mask drop “some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top.”

“I thought he was an MTA worker at first because I was like, I didn’t like pay too much attention. You know? You’ve got the orange on,” she said, referring to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

CNN reported that “several undetonated devices” were found at the subway stop.

Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC, said she heard shots, according to the Gothamist.

“People were pounding and looking behind them, running, trying to get on to the train,” Fonda said. “The door locked between cars and the people behind us, there were a lot of loud pops and there was smoke in the other car.”

“The entire train station was filled with smoke. There was blood everywhere,” the Gothamist quoted a rider named Joana as saying. “Everybody’s just running out because they thought they were next.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation