Brutal Subway Attack in NYC Shows City in Shambles Despite Dem Mayor's Promise

A man was brutally attacked on the New York City subway Tuesday morning as crime continues to surge despite promises from Mayor Eric Adams to fix the problem.

According to the New York Post, the victim was in his 40s and got into a verbal altercation with another passenger.

Both men exited the northbound No. 4 train they had been on at the Wall Street subway station around 6:10 a.m. Police said the suspect then approached the victim on the staircase and stabbed him with a box cutter.

Photos from the New York Daily News showed bloodstains on the ground of the station where the attack occurred.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Daily News reported.

As of Tuesday morning, police were still searching for the suspect. He was reportedly wearing a gray hoodie and a blue mask at the time of the attack. The box cutter he used was red.

This is at least the third stabbing attack in about a week that occurred in the NYC subway system.

In the same Wall Street station on March 30, a former New York Police Department officer was slashed in the arm while traveling with his wife, the New York Post reported in a separate article.

That attacker allegedly followed the couple up the stairs and did not flee until he saw them approaching a transit both for help.

One day before that, a man was attacked around 7:05 p.m. inside the subway station at 34th Street and Penn Station.

According to WNYW, the suspect approached a 46-year-old man inside the station and pulled out a machete. He proceeded to slash the victim in the head with the weapon, forcing him to be hospitalized with a serious head injury.

In February, new Democrat Mayor Eric Adams admitted crime was rampant in the subway system and vowed to fix it.

Adams announced a plan on Feb. 18 to prevent homeless people from living in the stations and to crack down on criminal activity, the New York Post reported.

“No more smoking. No more doing drugs. No more sleeping. No more doing barbecues on the subway system. No more just doing whatever you want,” Adams said.

“No. Those days are over. Swipe your MetroCard. Ride the system. Get off at your destination. That’s what this administration is saying.”

Adams’ plan included sending NYPD officers to identify people who needed to be removed from subway stations and take them to facilities that can help them. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the plan was aimed at reducing crime.

“We are targeting our efforts at stations and on subway lines that have seen an increasing number of riders, reports of crime, or both,” she said.

“The goal, of course, is always to deter or prevent crime. Not just respond to it.”

As it turns out, this plan has not been very effective. Democrats like Adams can try to ease public fears with empty promises all they want, but until they change the city’s soft-on-crime policies, violence will continue to plague citizens.

