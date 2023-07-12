Matt Gaetz Presses FBI Director on Biden 'Shakedown' During Hearing: 'You Seem Deeply Incurious'

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray about the bureau’s allegedly lenient conduct towards investigations of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden at a hearing on Wednesday, asking him whether the bureau was protecting the family.

“I’m sitting here with my father. I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here for the call with my father,” Gaetz said, quoting a WhatsApp message made by Hunter Biden to a Chinese businessman according to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, which was released in June. “Sounds like a shakedown, doesn’t it, director?”

Wray responded that he was not going to comment on the matter. The FBI and Department of Justice have been investigating Hunter Biden since 2020, and he recently pled guilty to tax and gun charges.

Rep. @MattGaetz reads the Hunter Biden WhatsApp Text to Christopher Wray and asks “Are you protecting the Bidens?” pic.twitter.com/d7bD1VBBti — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 12, 2023



“You seem rather uncurious about it. Almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?” Gaetz asked Wray.

“Absolutely not,” Wray responded.

Gaetz then commented on the difference in Wray’s answers.

“But you won’t answer the question of whether this was a shakedown, and everybody knows why you won’t answer it, because everybody knows that to the millions of people who will see this, they know it is, and your inability to acknowledge that is revealing about you.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.