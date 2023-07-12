Share
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Capitol Hill Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a House Judiciary Committee hearing about oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Capitol Hill Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Matt Gaetz Presses FBI Director on Biden 'Shakedown' During Hearing: 'You Seem Deeply Incurious'

 By Arjun Singh  July 12, 2023 at 8:23am
Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray about the bureau’s allegedly lenient conduct towards investigations of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden at a hearing on Wednesday, asking him whether the bureau was protecting the family.

“I’m sitting here with my father. I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here for the call with my father,” Gaetz said, quoting a WhatsApp message made by Hunter Biden to a Chinese businessman according to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, which was released in June. “Sounds like a shakedown, doesn’t it, director?”

Wray responded that he was not going to comment on the matter. The FBI and Department of Justice have been investigating Hunter Biden since 2020, and he recently pled guilty to tax and gun charges.


“You seem rather uncurious about it. Almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?” Gaetz asked Wray.

“Absolutely not,” Wray responded.

Gaetz then commented on the difference in Wray’s answers.

“But you won’t answer the question of whether this was a shakedown, and everybody knows why you won’t answer it, because everybody knows that to the millions of people who will see this, they know it is, and your inability to acknowledge that is revealing about you.”

Conversation