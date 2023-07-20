Share
Matt Gaetz and Wife Blasted for Supporting Woke 'Barbie' Movie

 By Johnathan Jones  July 20, 2023 at 9:46am
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and his wife Ginger were criticized on Tuesday for attending an event for the new “Barbie” film, which has made headlines for promoting the LGBT agenda.

While Matt Gaetz defended their decision to watch the movie, Ginger Gaetz did not recommend it to others.

“Barbie” features the actor Hari Nef, a man who claims to be a woman. Nef told the LGBT publication Out the film is “candy with a little poison” as it relates to the theme of gender.

Ginger Gaetz posted a picture of herself and her husband at the red carpet “Barbie” event on Twitter but gave the film a lukewarm review.

“Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater,” she tweeted.

“The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment.

“The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck),” she wrote.

Gaetz said she enjoyed the performance of Margot Robbie in the lead role, as well as the costumes and the music, but was put off by the film’s negative messages.

She concluded, “I really wanted to enjoy it, but ended up feeling let down.”

The Gaetzes immediately took flak for supporting “Barbie” and posing on the red carpet.

Matt Gaetz defended himself by joking that “if you let the trans stop you from seeing [Margot] Robbie……the terrorists win.”

