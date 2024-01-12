Share
News

Maverick to Head Back to the Danger Zone as 'Top Gun 3' Looks Ready for Take Off

 By Jack Davis  January 12, 2024 at 2:18pm
Share

It might be some time before takeoff, but multiple reports indicate that a sequel to “Top Gun: Maverick” is in the works.

According to Variety, which cited “a knowledgeable insider” as its source, “Top Gun: Maverick” co-writer Ehren Kruger is developing the script.

“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski is being eyed to reprise his role to oversee the film, the report said.

The report noted that neither “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise nor Paramount have given their final sign-off on the project.

Trending:
Migrant Camp Moves Into High School, Forces Students Out of Their Classrooms


Co-stars Miles Tiller and Glen Powell are expected to be part of the sequel.

Cruise will also be developing franchises and original movies for Warner Bros. while also working with other companies.

Top Gun: Maverick” grossed nearly $1.5 billion and was nominated for an Oscar for best picture.

Would you see "Top Gun 3"?

Plans for a sequel have been on the drawing board since the fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Its report noted that it will be some time before Cruise could take to the skies again because he is currently working on the eighth movie of the “Mission: Impossible” series, which is due to hit theaters in 2025.

The report also noted that development of the mega-hit took several years.

Writing on Barstool Sports, Chris Castellani expressed mixed feelings about a sequel.

Related:
ESPN Forced to Return 37 Emmys After Decades-Long Scheme Gets Busted

“I love it so much, yet I did not want to see a sequel,” he wrote, talking about “Top Gun: Maverick.”

“One of the things that people really enjoyed about Maverick was that it stood on its own. Yes, it was a sequel to a popular film from the 80s, but it wasn’t a part of any greater universe. It was simple, but it didn’t insult your intelligence. It felt like the kind of movie that doesn’t get made any more,” he wrote.

“I didn’t need to see a sequel, but with that said, it was almost inevitable that we got one. A movie that got that much hype, received that much attention, and even got nominated for the awards that it did was destined to have a sequel,” he wrote.

While praising Cruise and Kosinski, he added, “I wonder if they will be able to recapture that lightning in a bottle with a sequel.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Maverick to Head Back to the Danger Zone as 'Top Gun 3' Looks Ready for Take Off
Fox Business Host Gasps as GOP Rep. Goes Off on 'Nut Job' Karine Jean-Pierre
GOP Lawmaker Introduces Bill Mandating Death Penalty for Child Rape After Seeing Epstein Docs
House Joins Senate in Voting to Strike Down Biden's 'Pro-Communist' EV Charger Rule
US Military Unleashes Dogs of War Against Iranian-Backed Militant Group
See more...

Conversation