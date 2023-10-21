Maxim Australia Draws Fire for Adding Male Ex-Coach to 'Hot 100' Women List Along with Margo Robbie, Nicole Kidman

In 2023, a man can be one of Australia’s top 100 “hot” women.

Dani Laidley, a former Australian Football League coach who left the name of Dean behind when he leaped the gender divide in 2020, was number 92 on the list, according to Newsweek.

Maxim Australia Editor-in-Chief Santi Pintado called the list an “annual, eclectic and definitive list of Australian women who have impressed, made headlines or simply had a huge year.”

“The past 12 months saw an abundance of fine and fierce femmes who have wowed us with their aptitude, intellect, humour, attributes and overall incredible talents,” he said.

Actress Margot Robbie of “Barbie” fame topped the list, according to the U.K.Daily Mail.

Actress Nicole Kidman was ranked at 48th, according to Australia’s News Corp.

Transgender critic Riley Gaines posted on X, “#92 of top 100 hottest ‘women’ in the world according to Maxim magazine in Australia. How did we get to a point where companies/institutions/publications can do this with no fear of backlash?”

#92 of top 100 hottest ‘women’ in the world according to Maxim magazine in Australia How did we get to a point where companies/institutions/publications can do this with no fear of backlash? pic.twitter.com/GBhJAIzzLY — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 19, 2023

She was not alone in her outrage.

This biological male, Dani Laidley, was just added to Maxim Magazine’s “Hottest 100 Women” list. The left is outwardly mocking women then scolding us for being upset about it. pic.twitter.com/jakhyrOk67 — Mary (@worthacomment) October 19, 2023

Maxim doesn’t know what hot means or what a woman is https://t.co/ETEdUazrZv — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 19, 2023

Maxim Australia @maxim_aus named this man who pretends to be a woman as one of the top 100 most beautiful women in the world. He named himself Danielle Laidley. The world has gone completely insane. pic.twitter.com/7PePQYLGRH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 18, 2023

This MAN, Dani Laidley, has been added to the “Hottest 100 Women” list by Maxim Magazine. The world has gone ABSOLUTELY INSANE!!! pic.twitter.com/loTK76OtUY — Jake Paul (@jakejoshuapaul) October 20, 2023

new backhanded compliment to your woke frineds, “you’re as beautiful as Dani Laidley — Michael Oxlong (I go by Mike) (@unklestinky) October 18, 2023



In 2020, while he was known as Dean, he was arrested while in possession of methamphetamine and charged with stalking, according to the Guardian. A guilty plea resulted in no jail time.

Laidley was the second man recently who made waves for winning an award theoretically for women.

Last week, transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney was named “Woman of the Year” by Attitude Magazine, according to the Gateway Pundit.

