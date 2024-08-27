Mayor Has Woman Who Raised Concerns About a City Official Arrested at City Council Meeting

The community of Surprise, Arizona, has become a First Amendment battlefield after its mayor last week had an activist arrested, claiming city rules forbade her to voice a complaint in public.

“I have certain inalienable rights, and they were not only trampled on, but the mayor essentially weaponized the police force to shut me up that night,” Rebekah Massie said, according to KPNX.

Massie, 32, was charged with suspicion of trespassing, a class 3 misdemeanor, and class 1 misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing government operations, according to the Arizona Republic.

As shown in a post on X, Mayor Skip Hall interrupted Massie, telling her that the city’s rules for the public comment part of city council meetings ban complaints about individual city employees.

“That’s all fine and good, but that’s a violation of my First Amendment rights,” Massie said.

“Well, this is your warning, OK?” Hall said.

This woman’s name is Rebekah Massie. She was arrested by Mayor @SkipHall2 for talking about how much certain city officials are being paid. Rebekah is a Member of @YATPOfficial. Hey Skip, you’ll be hearing from us soon.pic.twitter.com/0W3Lp93psb — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) August 26, 2024



“A warning for what?” Massie said.

“A warning for attacking the city attorney personally,” the mayor said.

Should charges against Rebekah Massie be dismissed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“This is all factual information,” she said. “You’re violating my First Amendment rights.”

“It doesn’t matter. This is what you agreed to when first speaking,” he said before the two argued over whether the city policy was unconstitutional.

Hall then summoned police.

“Do not touch me,” Massie said to an officer assigned to escort her from the council chamber. The officer ignored Massie’s pleas not to be touched, put her hands behind her back, and led her from the chamber. Massie’s 10-year-old daughter was with her mother and saw police arrest her mom.

“Why am I being detained,” Massie asked as she resisted police attempts to remove her.

She can later be heard yelling, “Let go of me.”

In a post on X, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression said it will fight for Massie’s right to speak her mind.

“City of Surprise: We’ll see you in court. The First Amendment protects Americans’ right to criticize public officials without being arrested,” it posted.

“I think that she may have a case against the City of Surprise,” constitutional law attorney Robert McWhirter said, according to KPHO-TV.

“The physical removal by being handcuffed by a deputy, well, lets just say, that is a pretty bad look. I think it was a poor response of the city council to a citizen talking,” McWhirter said.

McWhirter said limits on public speech at meetings can be imposed, but said that “The issue here is that they are restricting her speech. We are allowed to criticize our government and who is in our government.”

Mayor-elect Kevin Sartor criticized Hall’s conduct.

“As Americans, our right to free speech is fundamental, especially when it comes to holding our government accountable. What happened to Rebekah Massie is unacceptable. No citizen should ever be arrested for voicing their concerns, especially in a forum specifically designed for public input,” he said, according to the Arizona Daily Independent.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.