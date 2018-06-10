McCain Goes Against Trump, Tells G-7 Allies ‘Americans Stand with You, Even if Our President Doesn’t”

Given the choice between siding with President Donald Trump or the European nations with whom Trump is battling on trade, Sen. John McCain wanted the world to know he stands with Europe and not Trump.

The Arizona Republican, who is also a frequent Trump critic, tweeted his thoughts Saturday about Trump’s confrontational tactics during last week’s summit of the G-7 group of industrialized nations.

“To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values. Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t,” McCain tweeted.

To our allies: bipartisan majorities of Americans remain pro-free trade, pro-globalization & supportive of alliances based on 70 years of shared values. Americans stand with you, even if our president doesn’t. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) June 10, 2018

Trump recently angered European leaders by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum. The tariffs were one of the divisive issues on the table when Trump met with the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy at the Group of Seven summit in Canada. At the end of the summit, a communiqué was issued, as is the group’s custom.

TRENDING: Stormy Daniels Hit with Defamation Lawsuit After Criticizing Former Lawyer

However this year, things were different. For one, Trump had left the summit to prepare for his trip to Singapore, where he is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday. Further, Trump appeared to have few allies among the European nations on the issue of tariffs.

When the communiqué was released, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted that Canada will retaliate for the tariffs beginning July 1, according to CNN.

“I have made it very clear to the president that it is not something we relish doing, but it something that we absolutely will do,” Trudeau said. “Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we also will not be pushed around.”

The communiqué said the G7 supports “free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade” and opposes protectionism, per the BBC.

Was Sen. John McCain out of line with his tweet? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Trump then tweeted his rejection of the communiqué, taking a swipe at Trudeau.

“Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!” Trump tweeted.

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

“PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, ‘US Tariffs were kind of insulting’ and he ‘will not be pushed around.’ Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!” he added.

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

RELATED: Report: Paranoid Kim Brings Private Food Hoard to Summit

Earlier, Trump had made his position clear.

The United States will not allow other countries to impose massive Tariffs and Trade Barriers on its farmers, workers and companies. While sending their product into our country tax free. We have put up with Trade Abuse for many decades — and that is long enough. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

“The United States will not allow other countries to impose massive Tariffs and Trade Barriers on its farmers, workers and companies. While sending their product into our country tax free. We have put up with Trade Abuse for many decades — and that is long enough,” he tweeted.

France said that despite Trump’s comments, it stood by the final communiqué, France 24 reported.

“Let’s be serious and worthy of our people. We make commitments and keep to them,” the AFP news agency quoted a statement from the office of French president Emmanuel Macron as saying.

“International co-operation cannot be dictated by fits of anger and throwaway remarks,” the statement said.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.