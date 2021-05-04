House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy on Tuesday that he’s “had it” with Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the No. 3 Republican in the House.

The off-air remarks came before an interview in which McCarthy discussed GOP representatives’ dissatisfaction with Cheney, according to Axios.

“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy told Doocy. “I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence. … Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place.”

While on air, McCarthy confirmed that Cheney’s future as House Republican Conference chair is a topic of discussion.

Doocy asked McCarthy if the main issue is Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump. Ten GOP House members voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump in January, but Cheney was the only one in leadership.

“There’s no concern about how she voted on impeachment. That decision has been made,” McCarthy said.

In February, GOP House members voted 145-61 to keep Cheney in her leadership role.

“I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message,” McCarthy told Doocy.

“We all need to be working as one if we’re able to win the majority.”

McCarthy suggested that intraparty attacks do not advance that goal.

The California Republican may have been referring to a Monday tweet by Cheney.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” Cheney wrote.

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021

The congresswoman’s tweet appeared to knock a statement issued by Trump earlier on Monday saying, “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”

Statement from former Pres. Trump: “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!” pic.twitter.com/YgYLDpp4Hb — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 3, 2021

The tweet also came as Democrats seek to shut down the audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election commissioned by Republicans in the Arizona Senate.

In response to McCarthy’s remarks on “Fox & Friends,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler released a statement characterizing claims of election fraud as lies.

“This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6. Liz will not do that. That is the issue,” Adler said, according to Politico.

Despite numerous allegations of voting irregularities, no court has ruled that widespread fraud affected the results of the 2020 election.

This article appeared originally on Patriot Project.

