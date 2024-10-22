McDonald's Linked to Outbreak in Multiple States as Bacteria Kills One, Infects Others

A multi-state E. coli outbreak that has left one person dead has been traced to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.

“Most sick people are reporting eating Quarter Pounder hamburgers from McDonald’s and investigators are working quickly to confirm which food ingredient is contaminated,” the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website.

“McDonald’s has pulled ingredients for these burgers, and they won’t be available for sale in some states,” the CDC wrote.

“McDonald’s stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter pound beef patties in several states while the investigation is ongoing to identify the ingredient causing illness,” the CDC added.

McDonald’s Quarter Pounder E coli 0157:H7 outbreak 49 cases in 10 states

10 hospitalizations

“Early information from FDA indicates onions may be a source of this outbreak,” the CDC also wrote.

McDonald’s doubled down on that in a Tuesday statement, according to NBC.

The chain said that “initial findings from the investigation indicate that a subset of illnesses may be linked to slivered onions used in the Quarter Pounder and sourced by a single supplier that serves three distribution centers.”

One adult in Colorado died as a result of the E.coli outbreak, the CDC reported.

The CDC said most illnesses reported have been in Colorado.

However the CDC said that overall, 49 people in 10 states have been sickened.

In addition to Colorado, cases have been reported in Nebraska, Wyoming, Utah, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin, Montana and Oregon.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, outlets in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, and portions of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma are not currently serving Quarter Pounders.

The FDA said E. coli bacteria can cause “severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting. Some infections can cause severe bloody diarrhea and lead to life-threatening conditions, such as a type of kidney failure.”

In its statement, McDonald’s said it hopes to be back in the Quarter Pounder business soon, according to CNN.

“We are working in close partnership with our suppliers to replenish supply for the Quarter Pounder in the coming weeks (timing will vary by local market),” it said.

“In the meantime, all other menu items, including other beef products (including the Cheeseburger, Hamburger, Big Mac, McDouble and the Double Cheeseburger) are unaffected and available,” the statement said.

