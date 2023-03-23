'What Does This Mean?': Xi's Chilling Parting Message for Putin Caught on Camera

As the international community watched with bated breath, the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended with a harrowing message — one that could be ripped straight out of a modern movie’s post-credit scenes.

That’s because the parting message that Xi gave Putin at their meeting’s conclusion appears to be an ominous cliffhanger of sorts.

The viral video of the exchange, which appears to have originated from the U.K. Daily Mail, has been making its rounds on social media, with many people wondering just what this message entailed.







In the video, Xi and Putin left their highly-publicized meeting in Moscow, with ample security flanking them.

As the two divisive world leaders reached the bottom of the steps, Xi turned to Putin and delivered a (translated) message:

“Change is coming that hasn’t happened in 100 years, and we are driving this change together.”

After Xi’s translator relayed the above message to Putin, the Russian president simply responded, “I agree.”

Interestingly, Xi also referred to Putin as a “dear friend” when the two exchanged goodbyes.

“Please, take care, dear friend,” Xi said.

“Have a safe journey,” Putin responded.

Xi then entered into his vehicle and departed first, with Putin waving at the Chinese president as the latter departed.

The entire interaction, as seen in that Daily Mail video, quickly began circulating throughout social media, with many users wondering just what in the world Xi was referring to with his mysterious quote.

While specifics differed, most who speculated online seemed to agree that whatever it was that Xi and Putin were referring to, it doesn’t bode well for the United States of America.

The rampant speculation online ranged from Xi and Putin plotting to destabilize American currency to just a general end of American dominance:

President Xi tells President Putin: “Change that hasn’t happened in 100 years is coming and we are driving this change together.” Are they planning the end of US dominance? pic.twitter.com/InSJhCPjoF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 22, 2023

Are they referring to the US Dollar as the world reserve currency? China President Xi to Putin: “Change that hasn’t happened in 100 years is coming.” 🔊

pic.twitter.com/NESweTkH9r — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 22, 2023

Others were critical of this meeting ever even happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, while some just wanted to know what was going on:

Xi told Putin, “Change is coming that hasn’t happened in 100 years, and we are driving this change together.” In just two years of Biden’s presidency the global order has shifted. pic.twitter.com/i912SO5nYn — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) March 23, 2023

“Change that hasn’t happened in 100 years is coming and we are driving this change together.” — Xi to Putin What does this mean to you?pic.twitter.com/sMvJIud6MA — Mandy Stadtmiller (@mandystadt) March 22, 2023

“What does this mean to you?” author Mandy Stadtmiller asked. The replies to her question on Twitter didn’t paint any less ominous of a picture, with people speculating that this could mean anything from the onset of World War III to China’s imminent plans to take Taiwan.

According to the Independent, this is Xi’s first official state trip since securing an unprecedented third term as China’s president.

The two world leaders had reportedly met to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, among other things.

