Parler Share
News

'What Does This Mean?': Xi's Chilling Parting Message for Putin Caught on Camera

 By Bryan Chai  March 23, 2023 at 9:25am
Parler Share

As the international community watched with bated breath, the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping ended with a harrowing message — one that could be ripped straight out of a modern movie’s post-credit scenes.

That’s because the parting message that Xi gave Putin at their meeting’s conclusion appears to be an ominous cliffhanger of sorts.

The viral video of the exchange, which appears to have originated from the U.K. Daily Mail, has been making its rounds on social media, with many people wondering just what this message entailed.



In the video, Xi and Putin left their highly-publicized meeting in Moscow, with ample security flanking them.

Trending:
Nancy Pelosi's 'No One Is Above the Law' Post About Trump Spectacularly Blows Up in Her Face

As the two divisive world leaders reached the bottom of the steps, Xi turned to Putin and delivered a (translated) message:

“Change is coming that hasn’t happened in 100 years, and we are driving this change together.”

After Xi’s translator relayed the above message to Putin, the Russian president simply responded, “I agree.”

Interestingly, Xi also referred to Putin as a “dear friend” when the two exchanged goodbyes.

Is a partnership between China and Russia a serious danger for the U.S.?

“Please, take care, dear friend,” Xi said.

“Have a safe journey,” Putin responded.

Xi then entered into his vehicle and departed first, with Putin waving at the Chinese president as the latter departed.

The entire interaction, as seen in that Daily Mail video, quickly began circulating throughout social media, with many users wondering just what in the world Xi was referring to with his mysterious quote.

While specifics differed, most who speculated online seemed to agree that whatever it was that Xi and Putin were referring to, it doesn’t bode well for the United States of America.

Related:
Cameron Diaz Will Make Major Career Change After Co-Star's Meltdown on Set - Report

The rampant speculation online ranged from Xi and Putin plotting to destabilize American currency to just a general end of American dominance:

Others were critical of this meeting ever even happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, while some just wanted to know what was going on:

“What does this mean to you?” author Mandy Stadtmiller asked. The replies to her question on Twitter didn’t paint any less ominous of a picture, with people speculating that this could mean anything from the onset of World War III to China’s imminent plans to take Taiwan.

According to the Independent, this is Xi’s first official state trip since securing an unprecedented third term as China’s president.

The two world leaders had reportedly met to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, among other things.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




'What Does This Mean?': Xi's Chilling Parting Message for Putin Caught on Camera
Watch Dr. Fauci Come Face to Face with DC Man Who Refuses to Buy What He's Trying to Sell
'Friends' Star Explains Biggest 'Beauty Regret,' Reveals She Has Had It All Removed from Face
'Star Wars' Actor Dead at Age 56 After Suddenly Collapsing Outside Train Station
Trump Calls for National Protests After Spokesman Reveals 'Illegal Leaks' - 'THEY'RE KILLING OUR NATION'
See more...

Conversation