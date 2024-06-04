Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to Land Movie Role? Talks Start to Heat Up After Actor Teases Potential Film
With Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, casting far and wide for a strategy to enhance her image, the possibility is emerging that the TV show that helped make her well-known will have a movie spin-off.
On Sunday, several actors from the TV series “Suits” were together at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas. Meghan was on the show for its first seven seasons but left after she became engaged to Prince Harry, according to the New York Post.
Patrick J. Adams, who played the character of Meghan’s husband, Mike Ross, said he thinks Aaron Korsh, who created the series, would back a film version of the project.
“Yes, and I say that being a person who has no power or authority, but obviously there’s a ‘Suits: L.A.‘ show that is being made that is the focus of Aaron. I think he would agree,” Adams said.
“So it depends on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible,” he said.
“I don’t want to speak for Aaron, but the motivation for him is always story, and if he sits there and he comes up with something that really excited him — whether it be with these characters or new characters like ‘Suits: L.A.’ — then when he gets energized about something, something great happens,” he said.
“I know from him that he’s excited about the idea of some sort of film format for us, but, you know, I think his main job is getting ‘Suits: L.A.’ off the ground at the moment,” he said.
At least two former cast members were on board with the concept of a film.
“Oh my gosh, we’d have so much fun,” Sarah Rafferty said.
“It would be a blast. I’m just gonna put that out there,” Dulé Hill said.
“Suits” aired from 2011 to 2019. Its first eight seasons were made available last year on Netflix, and it became a streaming hit, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
With the ninth season ready for Netflix viewing in July, NBC decided to order a pilot for a spin-off, “Suits: L.A.”
The concept of the show is that it will follow a former New York prosecutor who is head of a Los Angeles law firm with a focus on criminal and entertainment law.
No air date for the show has been revealed.
A new report says Prince Harry would like his wife to be back in the entertainment industry.
“It’s known within Harry and Meghan’s circle that he’d love for her to get back into acting,” a source said, according to OK!
“He thinks it’s a shame she’s not a superstar like A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Julia Roberts, and he’s pulling as many strings as he can,” the source said.
