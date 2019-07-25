Meghan McCain Hints at Endorsing Biden in 2020: ‘Trying To Think of What My Dad Would Do’

Like father, like daughter.

Meghan McCain, the “conservative” voice on ABC’s “The View” and the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, has her father’s willingness to speak publicly about controversial subjects.

And like her father, she apparently finds it easy to infuriate the conservative voters who support President Donald Trump.

An interview published in the upcoming issue of the women’s magazine Elle was no exception, as McCain speculated about the possibility of endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I love Biden in a way that I loved my father,” she told Elle writer Carrie Battan.

“I keep trying to think of what my dad would do in this situation… I want to see what Biden’s message will be. If he’s the person I know he is, it’s going to be very tough [to remain neutral].”

Well, if McCain thinks that what her father would do would be something basically calculated to outrage the kind of voters she generally holds a lot in common with – and throw her support to a group that essentially despises everything Republicans stand for — deciding to endorse Biden would be right on target.

John McCain, of course, spent a career bucking his own party. The mainstream media loved him for it when he was roiling Republican politics with his run for the nomination in 2000. (The way the mainstream media loves all Republican politicians that are sticking it to Republicans.)

But the mainstream media turned savagely against McCain in the 2008 election, as did the Democratic Party that Meghan McCain would be implicitly endorsing if she endorsed Biden as its nominee in 2000.

Behind it, of course, is the personal animosity between John McCain and President Donald Trump – an animosity Meghan McCain has made no secret about sharing.

For Meghan McCain, clearly, the personal is political, and the political is deeply, deeply personal. Even if that means supporting a political party that’s the antithesis of everything conservative Americans stand for.

Disliking the Republican leadership, or even the party’s leader, is far different from endorsing a Democratic presidential nominee. That’s particularly true at a time when candidates for that party’s nomination – including McCain’s beloved Biden – are falling all over themselves to prove just how far left they can get.

Conservatives on social media weren’t impressed by McCain’s musings at all.

Just don’t turn your back on him, for a second! — James (@JIA_298) July 25, 2019

Does anyone really care what @MeghanMcCain thinks? Her opinion doesn’t hold any weight & the fact that she, as a supposed republican, supports Biden is all you need to know about the McCains: rino! — Anthony (@firecracker459) July 25, 2019

Not a Republican — Timothy Fowler (@timofowler) July 25, 2019

Anyone in the country who follows politics understands that the McCain family doesn’t like Trump.

But anyone in the country who follows politics – including Meghan McCain – understands that a Trump presidency is better for the country than any Democrat who will make it through the increasingly insane Democratic nomination process for 2020.

Next year’s presidential election, like the election of about 2016, was about far more than the personalities on the ballot — it was about their parties’ visions of the American future.

Thanks to the Democratic nomination process, and its increasingly leftist bent, that’s going to be even more true next year.

There’s no need to “see what Biden’s message will be.” His eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president is his message. His current pandering to the Democratic base is his message. It’s clear as day.

Personalities aside, does McCain think Joe Biden will appoint the kind of judges a real conservative would want in the American judiciary or on the Supreme Court?

Does she think Biden will continue rolling back stifling regulations — the way real conservatives would like — and allow the economy to boom the way it has under Trump?

McCain is very public about being pro-life, does she think — for a second — that a Joe Biden presidency would do anything to halt the pro-abortion regime in American society?

If the answer to those questions is no, a conservative shouldn’t be endorsing a Democrat like Biden — no matter how much she might “love” him.

