Meghan McCain on ‘The View’ Co-Hosts: They’re the Most ‘Extreme Liberals’ I’ve Ever Met

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain revealed in a recent interview how she really feels about her “extreme” liberal co-anchors.

In an interview with CNN’s Van Jones that aired Saturday, McCain — the lone conservative voice on the daytime talk show — was asked what it’s like when she gets into “tough exchanges” over her beliefs, with people often implying that she’s a racist.

McCain indicated that those types of exchanges aren’t “pleasant,” especially with the show’s audience being “mostly liberal.”

But despite this, McCain said she is honored to host the show alongside “legends” like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, even if they are the “most extreme liberals” she’s ever met.

“I don’t regret anything, and it’s really huge privilege to be on this show,” McCain told Jones. “It’s a privilege to be there every day.”

At the same time, surrounded by liberals on a daily basis, McCain suggested that it’s hard for her to express her beliefs in a “concise way.”

“It is challenging every part of my profession that I know because it’s almost like trying to learn how to speak a new language, trying to speak to not just — I wouldn’t even just call them liberals, it’s like the most extreme liberals I have ever met in my life — trying to showcase and my show beliefs and express it in a concise way,” she said.

McCain joined “The View” in October 2017. A former Fox News host, McCain replaced Jedediah Bila, who was previously the only conservative on the ABC program’s panel.

At least from a ratings perspective, it seems that McCain’s presence is making a big difference.

“Since her October arrival, “The View” has notched its best ratings in three seasons,” The Washington Times reported Sunday.

McCain — whose father is Arizona GOP Sen. John McCain — has drawn attention for the way she fearlessly presses guests on the show, including anti-Trump author Michael Wolff and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois.

She told the The Times that she makes sure to do her homework prior to challenging someone on the air.

“It’s not that I’m so disciplined,” she said. “I don’t want to be put in any position where they ask a question on the show and I don’t have at least a cursory understanding of it.”

McCain — a conservative on many issues — is not afraid to make her viewpoints known, particularly her strong pro-life stance.

“They assume a 33-year-old woman who works in television and lives in New York City (is pro-choice),” McCain said. “I’m not scared to talk about it. … I have serious problems with many, many ways it’s talked about on television. I like presenting (that perspective) to an audience.”

And though some exchanges on the program often get heated, McCain noted that one of her liberal co-hosts, Behar, is good at “shaking things off.”

“I’ve never met a woman who shakes off something that happens like Joy Behar,” McCain stated.

“We can really go at it … but as soon as it clicks to the commercial, she’s on to the next thing. She doesn’t care. I appreciate and value that in her. I’m less good at that. … I don’t have an easy time shaking things off in the news. I do take it personally.”

