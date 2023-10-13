Megyn Kelly Says Her Friend Died Unexpectedly: 'Hold Your Loved Ones Near'

Megyn Kelly took a day off from her radio show last week following the unexpected death of a dear friend.

The former Fox News host made the announcement on her SiriusXM show but posted a clip of it on her Instagram page.

Kelly did not divulge many details, but she asked her followers to live their lives right and without regrets.

“I’m not going to be here tomorrow,” she said on Oct. 2. “I’m taking the day off because my friend died over the weekend. Totally unexpected – 46-year-old mother of two young boys, beautiful wife.”

Kelly added:

“We don’t know what happened yet; she died at home. It just is a reminder, as with any loss, (to) hold your loved ones near, make sure you look around that you are living the life you want to be living. You know that, God forbid, if God called your number tomorrow morning, you are OK with the way you were in this world, your relationships – your core relationships.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly)

Do you watch or listen to “The Megyn Kelly Show”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The host also asked for prayers for her late friend’s husband and her two children.

“But if you could spare a prayer for my friends, her husband and her boys, I sure would appreciate it,” Kelly concluded.

Kelly later identified her friend on her website as 46-year-old Jocelyn Steelman, whom she said she met a decade ago through the school her children attended.

“[Jocelyn was] a loving wife to Elliot and adoring mother of two boys — 13-year-old Jacob and 10-year-old Felix,” Kelly wrote on Oct. 6.

Kelly also expressed she was able to lean on her late friend during turbulent times in recent years and described her as having been in good health before she died.

“It’s not yet clear what caused [her death] – maybe her heart,” Kelly said. “Jocelyn was the picture of health.”

She then asked, “Why would God do this? To her? To Elliot? To those young boys? What purpose could possibly be served here, and what does it even matter when her death feels so unjust?”

Kelly said she attended Steelman’s funeral on Oct. 3, a service she described as “incredibly moving.”

“She shouldn’t be in there,” Kelly recalled. “We shouldn’t be here. Her sons should not have to stand here and mourn their mother.”

A Note from Our Founder:



Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going.



If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today.



I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.



Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.



Please stand with us by subscribing today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.