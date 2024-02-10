Talk show host Megyn Kelly vented her anger recently over an incident in which a group of illegal immigrants attacked police in New York City’s Times Square.

“Go home! They come to America, they commit crimes, they beat up on cops. They get a free pass out of jail and then it’s the double bird to the rest of America,” Kelly said during her Feb. 2 program, according to the New York Post.

As she emulated suspect Jhoan Boada’s double-middle-finger salute to the media, said she the message was: “This is me taking advantage of your stupid-a** system!”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.







Kelly said that whenever the illegal immigrants are caught, they should be sent packing.

“They can be Venezuela’s problem. I don’t care. Get them out of here!” she said.

Of six illegal immigrants charged in the incident, five were released without bail.

The toll of illegal immigration on New York City has continued. On Friday, a 15-year-old illegal immigrant from Venezuela was arrested in connection with Thursday’s shooting of a tourist in Times Square, according to the New York Post.

A police officer was fired upon in that incident, but was not injured, according to the report.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell had earlier labeled Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa as “armed and dangerous.”

Rivas-Figueroa arrived in New York City in September, Chell said, and is a suspect in a Jan. 27 armed robbery in the Bronx.

On Thursday night, Rivas-Figueroa was stopped by a security guard who suspected him of shoplifting. Police said the teen opened fire, hitting a Brazilian tourist. Two shots were fired at police as the suspect and another 15-year-old fled.

“He had no problems firing into a crowd at a store … and not shooting at cops once, but shooting at them twice,” Chell said.

“And I gotta tell you, [if] one of those bullets hits our cop last night, this is a whole different conversation we’re having today. Our cops showed great restraint not to fire their weapons into a crowd of New Yorkers,” Chell said. “We’re not gonna put up with this.”

New York Post columnist Bob McManus teed off on the city’s sad state as he connected the two crimes in an Op-Ed in the New York Post.

“All seven suspects are MIA at the moment — after Bragg’s socially sensitive assistant prosecutors declined to request bail for the four who were arrested,” he wrote, jabbing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“Cause and effect is murky stuff, for sure. But when people who beat up cops are walked through the [exit] door — and into the wind — as a matter of routine, why would a mere shoplifter fear consequences?” he wrote,

Speaking of the Times Square shooting, he noted, “Really — does it get more out of control than that? More terrifying? More thoroughly predictable?”

