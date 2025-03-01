Share
Watch: Megyn Kelly Shreds Rachel Maddow for Putting Her 'Hypocrisy' on Display Amid MSNBC Chaos

 By Jack Davis  February 28, 2025 at 5:39pm
Rachel Maddow is a sanctimonious hypocrite, according to podcaster Megyn Kelly.

In a video posted to social media platform X, Kelly lashed out at the MSNBC host, who took to the air Monday night to scold MSNBC for giving Joy Reid the ax.

“Rachel Maddow got out there and tried to act like, oh, ‘I’m a woman of the working class, I’m here to represent the poor staffers who could lose their jobs now as a result of Joy Reid biting it,” Kelly said.

“And meanwhile, she’s collecting $25 million a year. She’s got multiple homes worth millions. You know what, why don’t you take a $2 million pay cut and save 10 of those jobs, if you feel that sad?” Kelly said.

“She won’t do it. She wants to seem virtuous and sanctimonious, but in fact, she’s only the latter, ’cause she won’t actually put any money on the line,” Kelly said.

Maddow threw some zingers at MSNBC management Monday night, saying staff were “really being put through the wringer” by the threat of layoffs and being “invited to reapply for new job,” according to the U.K.’s Guardian, which reported some staff who produce Maddow’s show have been targeted.

“That has never happened at this scale, in this way before, when it comes to programming changes, presumably because it’s not the right way to treat people, and it’s inefficient and it’s unnecessary and it kind of drops the bottom out of whether or not people feel like this is a good place to work, and so we don’t generally do things that way,” she said.

Maddow scolded MSNBC for making a “bad mistake” by firing Reid.

“Personally, I think it is a bad mistake to let her walk out the door,” Maddow said. “It is not my call and I understand that, but that’s what I think.

“It is also unnerving to see on a network where we’ve got two, two non-white hosts in prime time, both of our non-white hosts in prime time are losing their shows, as is Katie Phang on the weekend. And that feels worse than bad, no matter who replaces them. That feels indefensible, and I do not defend it,” she said.

In a version of her on-air remarks posted to her website, Kelly said after the outburst that Maddow “is one of the most annoying people on television. She oozes sanctimony and self-righteousness.”

Kelly challenged Maddow to back up her talk with action.

“Well, if you really think that, then you should not be working there. Why don’t you take your $25 million salary and walk? Put your money where your mouth is. If you are really so disgusted with the ‘racism’ over at MSNBC, why do you want to work there?” Kelly said.

Kelly said Maddow missed the real culprit who ruined MSNBC, saying Maddow could find her in a mirror.

“She is so upset about the fact that there are layoffs, but do you know why there are layoffs and Joy Reid finally lost her job? It is because of you, Rachel Maddow, and your colleagues who completely destroyed the credibility of the entire network,” she said.

“You did that more than anyone did that. Yes, Joy Reid is a racist race-baiter who hates the country, but you are the biggest conspiracy theorist on television,” Kelly said.

Kelly said MSNBC “is imploding because you have lost credibility even among your far-left viewers. … They know you have been misleading them, serially, for years now.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
