Megyn Kelly Tracks Down Veterans Who Served with Tim Walz: 'He's Got Absolutely No Integrity'

 By Michael Schwarz  September 2, 2024 at 2:25pm
In order to succeed in today’s Democratic Party, one must possess the ability to lie without shame.

With that in mind, Vice President and 2024 presidential nominee Kamala Harris chose Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate.

Sunday on the social media platform X, journalist Megyn Kelly announced a “must see” interview with veterans of the Minnesota National Guard who once served with Walz, including one veteran who said of  the governor, “He’s got absolutely no integrity.”

That comment and others like it appeared in a 68-second preview. The full interview was released Monday.

Meanwhile, the preview alone added color to an emerging picture of Walz’s dishonesty and cowardice.

Since last month, when Harris chose Walz as her running mate, the controversy surrounding the governor’s lengthy service in the Minnesota National Guard has involved two basic facts.

First, Walz abandoned his men by retiring and running for Congress before the unit deployed to Iraq in 2005.

Then, Walz engaged in stolen valor by publicly characterizing himself as a Command Sergeant Major — a rank he never earned.

The veterans Kelly interviewed focused on these two transgressions. In the 68-second preview, only three of the four spoke, including the first veteran who described Walz as bereft of integrity.

A second veteran denounced Walz as a narcissist.

“It is morally indefensible. He didn’t care. It was all about him,” the second veteran said of Walz.

Then, a third veteran called Walz a “military impersonator.”

“I don’t understand how you do it morally,” the first veteran added.

From there, the second and third veterans took turns denouncing what they regarded as Walz’s stolen valor and cowardice.

“There’s a thousand parents out there that expect that person to lead those people into combat,” the third veteran said of Walz and the troops he abandoned.

“He’s a habitual liar. He lies about everything,” the second veteran said, referring in particular to Walz’s claim to a rank he did not earn.

Then, the third veteran returned to the issue of Walz having abandoned his troops.

“He basically said, ‘I’ve got better things to do. Go pick somebody else to go on a mission,'” the third veteran said.

This, according to the third veteran, should disqualify Walz from the vice presidency.

“If you sold out your Guard unit and abandoned them, what are you going to do at the national level?”

The second veteran agreed.

“I call him a coward because he is,” the second veteran said.

Since the controversy began, the Harris campaign has erased references to Walz’s unearned rank.

But that amounts to a mere matter of optics.

After all, in a party filled with career parasites and other diabolical operatives who lie without remorse, Walz’s cowardice and stolen valor do not distinguish him in any meaningful way.

In fact, his dishonesty probably endeared him to party leaders in the first place.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic.
