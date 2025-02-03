Shock: Harris, Walz Apparently Nazis as Videos Seem to Show Both Making Elon Gesture - Or Maybe It Really Is Harmless

I have heart-wrenching news to bring you, the reader, about the state of our dear Republic: It turns out we are being run by a cabal of neo-Nazis.

No, not President Donald Trump, as you may have thought. Not J.D. Vance, either. We all know who pulls the strings, though, and that’s … Elon Musk, who clearly did a Nazi salute during the inaugural festivities on Jan. 20.

But we’ve uncovered something far more shocking. Because, you see, you might think that you could have escaped this grim fate by voting Democrat. Maybe if we’d chosen Kamala Harris to be our president, things would be different.

It’s worse than you think, though: She gave the exact same Nazi salute!

OK, OK, but things can be salvaged, right? Impeach her, and her running mate Tim Walz, currently still the governor of Minnesota, could have become president, thus saving us from our Hitlerian fate.

Wrong! He did the exact. same. salute! “Land of a Thousand Lakes?” More like “Land of a Thousand-Year Reich,” you monster!

Or maybe the whole Elon-Nazi salute thing was fake news. One or the other. Probably the other.

So, in case you’ve forgotten, this is what got people all in a lather on Jan. 20: As Elon thanked voters, he said “my heart goes out to you,” then did a visual representation of him sending his heart out to them.

DO NOT BELIEVE THE MEDIA The media is misleading you. Elon Musk never did a Nazi salute. Watch the full video: He simply gestured and said, “Thank you, my heart goes out to you.” pic.twitter.com/e3vBaLoVqx — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 20, 2025

Is this really a Nazi salute or an innocent gesture? Nazi salute Innocent gesture

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Nazi salute: 0% (0 Votes) Innocent gesture: 0% (0 Votes)

And here’s CNN, leaving out the context entirely and making it clear they believed it was a salute of a kind that was “not something that you typically see at American political rallies.” Uh-huh.

NEW: CNN suggests Elon Musk made a Nazi salute during Trump’s event at Capitol One arena, purposely leaves out Musk’s comments when he said his heart goes out to the crowd. CNN: “It’s a salute. It was quick. I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that, but it… pic.twitter.com/LDoWQODod4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 20, 2025

Even news outlets that kept the context in still called it a “fascist salute,” like PBS.

Billionaire Elon Musk gave what appeared to be a fascist salute Monday while making a speech at the post-inauguration celebration for President Donald Trump at the Capital One Arena. “Some elections are important, some are not. But this one, this one really mattered and I just… pic.twitter.com/K8Fo0sdozL — PBS News (@NewsHour) January 20, 2025

Most of America and the world, blessedly, went about their business, safe in the knowledge the people who told you Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation probably isn’t the safest source when dealing with American politics and how it relates to foreign despots, dead or alive. However, there were social media bitter clingers who still seem to believe that Musk is a real-life neo-Nazi giving “heil Hitler” salutes at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

For the bitter-clingers, here’s your 2024 Democratic standard-bearer doing the exact same thing:

SIEG HEYYYYY… isn’t that Kamala Harris? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Jhoj7LBWdB — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 31, 2025

And, for good measure, here’s hopefully the last time you’ll ever have to see or hear Tim Walz make a political point of national importance:

So both Trumps opponents for president were Nazis? Wow! America had a lucky escape 😅 pic.twitter.com/sMIRlwmw2q — Sean (@Xcellent78) January 31, 2025

Neither appears to be a deepfake, and neither seems to have caused a ripple at the time they happened — which is exactly the point.

Eight years ago, when Donald Trump was inaugurated for the first time, the whole thing was treated as a scandal because somehow, Trump was illegitimate. Whether it was Russia, Putin, fake news, Alfa Bank, Jill Stein, the Proud Boys, James Comey, Judge Crater, Anthony Weiner, Dr. Wily, or the second shooter on the grassy knoll, some evil force (or combination thereof) put Trump in the White House — and it was time to get down to work at getting him out of office.

Well, as it turns out, all of that was bunkum. Not only that, despite the better part of a decade painting Trump as a dictatorial polybigot, he managed to win every swing state and the popular vote in 2024 with a platform that appealed to a broad spectrum of the electorate. The only real controversy, in fact, was who was really running the White House (and signing those pardons) until he took office?

But … hang on a second … yes, Elon Musk put his hand out in a manner that sort of looked like a Nazi salute if you squint really hard and you were blind to begin with! Let’s run with that sucker! It’s the #Resistance all over again, baby! Get my pink knit cap out of mothballs!

For those who still want to push this one, rest assured: We have the receipts that you have some Nazi-saluters on your side, too, Democrats. But then again, don’t expect to hear about this much longer. Just like #MeToo pretty much vanished as a political tool after Joe Biden’s inappropriate behavior around women came to light, so too will this narrative once these videos make the rounds.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.