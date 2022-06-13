The Biden Administration is promoting crime.

As is the Democratic party.

Too strong language?

Then what do you call it when there was an assassination attempt on a sitting Supreme Court Justice and President Joe Biden said nothing?

What do you call it when U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland refused to enforce the law when protestors illegally demonstrate in front of the justices’ homes?

What do you call it when the now Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said two years ago what would happen if Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch crossed him on abortion: “You will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you!”

Promoting crime. Giving assent to it.

As tension grows regarding a Supreme Court ruling expected any day now to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade, it’s likely leftists will come unglued.

And they’re being egged on by the Democratic Party and the Biden Administration, Democrats who long ago abandoned their slithery mantra that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”

Now it’s abortion on demand — the demand being you’d better completely buy into it or we’re coming for you.

As the Roe volcano boils toward eruption, authorities on Wednesday arrested a man armed with a gun, knife, duct tape and zip ties outside the home of Justice Kavanaugh. The man has been charged with attempted murder.

That same night, Biden appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Despite the assassination attempt on Kavanaugh, Biden said nothing, Fox News contributor Joe Concha noted.

“But Kimmel is no different than the alleged paper of record the New York Times. Which put the assassination attempt of Kavanaugh not on one Page 1, not on Page 10, but on Page 20. Twenty!

“Come on. You’re telling us if this was a murder attempt of Justice Sotomayor, or Justice Kagan or Ketanji Brown Jackson this wouldn’t be the top story? Of course, it would,” Concha said.

Separate from the attempted murder of Kavanaugh, Attorney General Merrick Garland has made no attempt to stop protests outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices, protests designed to pressure the justices to uphold Roe v. Wade, pressuring that is in clear violation of federal law.

The 18 U.S. Code 1507 states that picketing or parading “in or near a building housing a court of the United States or in or near a building of residence” of a judge with the intent of “influencing” that judge (or juror, witness or court officer) is a crime worthy of up to a year in jail.

Garland’s only action has been to increase security for the justices, according to The Washington Post.

Former President Donald Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr said the Biden administration’s position that the demonstrating is approved under the First Amendment is wrong.

“The right to protest has always been subject to reasonable ‘time, place, and manner’ restrictions, like the federal law prohibiting demonstrations outside a judge’s residence,” Barr said, according to Fox News.

Judicial Crisis Network Executive Director Carrie Severino said, “I would love to know why Merrick Garland is refusing to enforce this law as protesters continue to gather at the justices’ private residences — especially after the apparent attempted assassination of Justice Kavanaugh.”

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas was direct in his criticism, calling Garland “a partisan hack who should resign in disgrace for dereliction of duty.”

“A Democratic hitman tried to murder Justice Kavanaugh and his family,” Cotton told Fox News Digital, according to Fox News. “On the same day, left-wing street militias announced publicly they would picket his residence and the homes of other conservative justices.

“This act of intimidation is a clear violation of federal law and Merrick Garland has done nothing.”

Cotton said, “If he won’t resign, then we’ll impeach him once Republicans control the Congress in January. Either way, he is finished.”

One of the most disgraceful gestures against the Supreme Court was Schumer’s rant at a 2020 pro-abortion rally, “I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh — You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.”

These are the people who call for unity. And bipartisanship. And all the other things to seduce voters.

But they condone the actions of criminals.

And in doing so they demonstrate so much of who they themselves are.

