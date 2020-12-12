When your last name is Miracle, you have to wonder what might be in store. Gary Miracle doesn’t have to wonder anymore.

Thanks to his connection to the well-known Christian band MercyMe, many people have been introduced to his story.

“Gary used to work with us back in the early days, helping sling merch, drive the bus, load in gear, etc.,” the band posted on Facebook back on Jan. 2.

“This past week Gary has been in ICU in Florida have MAJOR complications with the Flu. He has coded and been brought back to life, blood pressure through the roof, lungs filling with fluid…it’s bad y’all.”

The septic shock he experienced led to the loss of both arms and legs, meaning a long road of both recovery and adapting for Miracle — if he recovered.

A GoFundMe set up for the family kept fans apprised of his status, and thanks to the generous donations of hundreds of people, over $109,000 has been raised for the family.

Miracle did survive, and now he’s working on getting used to prosthetics and healing fully so that he can use them. His lack of arms and legs hasn’t kept him from being active, and he was able to coach one of his sons’ football teams last season.

His story has been motivating to many, but Bart Millard, who is the lead singer of the band, said the outpouring of support has been amazing to see.

“It’s incredibly overwhelming to see Gary’s situation but to watch his wife and kids and what they’re going through and standing by and supporting him is mind-blowing and it feels like it’s a whole other level of love and it’s a crazy story,” Millard told Fox News.

“It’s heartbreaking for anyone, and Gary is such a great dude.”

For their most recent release, MercyMe wrote a rousing song that centered on Miracle and his story. It’s called “Say I Won’t,” and is a challenge to anyone who doubts what a person can do through the power of Christ.

“I can do all things / Through Christ who gives me strength / So keep on saying I won’t / And I’ll keep proving you wrong,” the lyrics read.

Many big names were featured in the music video for the song.

“You see all these people holding up signs and part of Gary’s story was he said it’d be cool to know that one day somebody was touched by what I’m going through,” Millard said. “And so we reached out to several people. You notice Pat Riley, from the Miami Heat, is in there and Ben Roethlisberger and Olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton and TobyMac.”

The year has been tough on everyone, especially those in music and entertainment, and while Millard doesn’t know how much longer their whole team will be able to stay afloat, he’s done his best to keep everyone on and insured.

“We’re like, we’ve got to keep them on insurance,” he said. “They can’t go without insurance, especially right now.

“Our accountant at times is like, ‘What are you doing? You’re not going to have much to show for this,’ but it’s like, ‘Man, we have something to show that’s way better than money.'”

