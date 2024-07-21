Apparently, diversity, equity and inclusion are not mission-critical for a major business to operate smoothly.

And that’s not according to a conservative think tank or anything of that ilk.

That’s according to a team leader at Microsoft.

As first reported by Business Insider, the multi-trillion-dollar tech company recently laid off an entire team that was specifically dedicated to DEI.

“True systems-change work associated with DEI programs everywhere are no longer business critical or smart as they were in 2020,” the team leader wrote, in part, in an email sent to thousands of employees.

The email further cited “changing business needs” as to why the team was laid off.

Microsoft is, much to the chagrin of the employees, no stranger to layoffs in 2024.

In fact, the most recent major round of layoffs in May was described as a “gut stab.”

Based on some of the emails corroborated by IGN, these layoffs seem to have engendered similar angst.

According to the entertainment outlet, the unnamed Microsoft team leader actually blamed conservatism for the elimination of these roles — which were officially terminated on July 1 — and that Microsoft may not be the only business looking to lop off DEI divisions.

“Unofficially in my opinion, not specific to Microsoft alone, but Project 2025 looms and true systems change work associated with DEI programs everywhere are no longer business critical or smart as they were in 2020,” the email said, according to IGN.

The email continued: “Hence the purposeful and strategic 3-5 year shelf life of many company’s inclusion commitments post the murder of George Floyd are being reevaluated.

“And the way I see it, the timing was impeccable so businesses everywhere could reevaluate the path forward should their U.S. federal contracts be at risk if the work continues on its face.”

Interestingly, when responding to these reports via statement, Microsoft representative Jeff Jones still eliminated at least one-third of the traditional view of DEI.

“Our D&I commitments remain unchanged,” Jones said, according to Business Insider.

Jones added that Microsoft is still focused on diversity and inclusion (but, again, not equity) while otherwise “holding firm.”

“Our focus on diversity and inclusion is unwavering and we are holding firm on our expectations, prioritizing accountability, and continuing to focus on this work,” he said.

