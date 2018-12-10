‘Merry Christmas and God Bless You’ – Kid Rock Goes Above and Beyond for 350 Families

‘Tis the season when people share with no expectation of any reward. That includes entertainer Kid Rock, who is more known for controversy than charity.
Inspired by reading a good deed done by actor Tyler Perry, Kid Rock paid off every last nickel owed on 350 layaway accounts at a Nashville Walmart, WBIR reported.
The bill came to about $81,000, said Tom Meyer, the store’s manager.
“Kudos to Kid Rock for making such a gesture in our community,” Meyer said. “I think that’s a pretty Nashville proud moment.”
See why I love @KidRock? Just one of countless good acts that he’s quietly carried out. I’d vote for this guy in a New York minute.https://t.co/PAYf8Ydx51
— Breck Worsham 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWorsham) December 9, 2018
Kid Rick tweeted that Perry was the inspiration for the gesture.
“I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!” he tweeted.
@tylerperry Great idea! I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!
— Kid Rock (@KidRock) December 7, 2018
Meyer said Kid Rock called the store on Friday morning to seal the deal. Later that day, he said, Kid Rock’s manager came in to pay the bill.
Meyer said he expects most layaway items are Christmas gifts because the store only offers layaway at Christmas time.
Customers who come in to claim their items receive a card explaining that Kid Rock paid down their bills. “Merry Christmas from your neighbor!” the cards read.
Walmart thanked Perry and Kid Rock in a tweet.
“This is awesome! You guys are spreading the Christmas spirit like crazy,” Walmart tweeted.
This totally ROCKS! Thank you @KidRock and @tylerperry for your amazing generosity 💙 #SparkKindness https://t.co/afL9WCHIIr
— Walmart (@Walmart) December 7, 2018
Families were overjoyed.
Only in Nashville does your Christmas layaway burden get relieved by Kid Rock. pic.twitter.com/Mv3s1TSljb
— Erin (@erindoubleyou) December 9, 2018
“It’s such a burden lifted off of our shoulders knowing that our kids will have Christmas,” said Autumn Nuccio, who works at the Walmart location, according to The Tennesseean.
“He bought my son his first guitar,” Woody Nuccio said.
“I just want him to know that I’m very grateful that he has done this for the community,” said Henrietta Lewis, who picked up presents for a 3-year-old grandchild. “I love you Kid Rock. Keep up the good work.”
