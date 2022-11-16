Mexico Uses Scenes of Democrat-Run US City in PSA to Scare Kids Away from Making Bad Choices

This is a lot more than an image problem.

The city of Philadelphia, where the Continental Congress declared independence from Britain, where the Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution and Rocky Balboa inspired a nation, has descended to the point where the Mexican government is now using images of its streets to warn its own children about the dangers of drugs.

So, Mexicans want to warn their kids against making bad choices while Americans keep making their own.

According to an Associated Press report from last week, video of homeless squalor and drug markets in Philadelphia’s nationally notorious Kensington area is being featured in Mexican government public service announcements about the hazards of drug abuse.

Goodbye, Rocky and the Art Museum steps. Hello, fentanyl squalor and death.

“It is the shame of the nation that this is happening,” Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Jennifer Stefano told Fox News host Dana Perino on “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday.

“If you live in the city, your lives are worsening. The crime is worse, the murders are worse, and there’s no safe neighborhood. There’s no good neighborhood. Everywhere is vulnerable.”

Think that has something to do with the politics of a city that’s been controlled by Democrats for decades? Philadelphia hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1952, as an Inquirer commentary piece noted in 2015.

Its current mayor is Jim Kenney, a machine politician straight out of central casting. Its current district attorney is Larry Krasner, one of the progressive prosecutors favored by billionaire George Soros to destroy the American legal system.

And its current reputation — aside from its lovably boisterous sports fans, of course — is now being used on the international stage to illustrate the horrors of streets surrendered to lawlessness.

“This is an example of a couple of things: the failed war on drugs, but also the total and complete totalitarian hold of the Democratic Party on the city of Philadelphia for the last 60-plus years,” Stefano told Perino.

“And also a George Soros-funded district attorney, Larry Krasner, overseeing this. There [have] been no solutions, no answers, and more lives lost and devastation.”

And more and more Americans are noticing it.

ICYM – The irony Mexico depicts Philadelphia street scenes in anti-drug ads. The video depicts scenes of drug users shaking along trash-strewn Kensington Avenue, Philly. The ad quickly segues into scenes of homeless people, filmed at a nearby park. Biden’s America. https://t.co/IKETkKLr6o — CeCe ✞ (@Ohio_buckeye_us) November 14, 2022

Philadelphia like all Democrat run cities has become a cesspool of excrement! — Chuck (@woodchuck1961) November 13, 2022

But, hey, Philadelphia is solidly Democratic — a bastion of the kind of blue votes that elected a barely functioning John Fetterman as its next senator. What does the party in power care if it’s destroying a once-great American city, as long as it retains control?

The only upside for the city is that, according to the AP, the Mexican advertisements never mention where the revolting footage was recorded.

And there’s an obvious element of hypocrisy involved in the government of Mexico — a major source of the drugs that are dealing death on American streets — using images of an American city to preach about the deadly dangers of drugs.

But there’s no getting around the fact that this is where Democratic rule is taking the country.

Philadelphia isn’t the only city falling into ruin, of course. New York City, Chicago, St. Louis, Los Angeles, San Francisco — the list could go on. And they all have one thing in common: the party in charge of criminal justice.

And, of course, there’s Democratic President Joe Biden, who effectively opened the borders to an invasion of illegal aliens — and criminal cartels — from the time he took the oath of office.

After midterm elections in which the Democratic Party managed to avoid the electoral punishment it so richly deserves — thanks in large part to an establishment news media and entertainment culture that functions as its propaganda arm on a national basis — there doesn’t seem to be much hope of immediate change on the horizon.

This is the choice the country has voted for. It’s the choice Philadelphians keep voting for.

That’s not just an image problem. That’s the “shame of the nation.” And, clearly, the rest of the world knows it.

